Playground Games has revealed the full map of Bowerstone, the capital city of Albion, in the upcoming Fable reboot. The newly revealed map gives us our first detailed look at the massive city, which features three distinct districts and familiar landmarks from the original trilogy. The reveal came from the official Xbox 25th Anniversary Magazine, published on November 15, 2026.

Fable’s Bowerstone Map Is So Big Developers Considered Splitting It into Multiple Cities

Fable game director Ralph Fulton revealed that the team at Playground has completely rebuilt the Bowerstone map rather than following its layout from previous Fable games. In fact, during development, the city became so large that the team initially considered splitting it into multiple settlements.

The newly revealed map shows Bowerstone divided into three major districts, each featuring its own architecture, residents, and activities.

Butterfield Market: The city’s main commercial hub, built around the iconic Old Clock Tower. It features shops, market stalls, hairdressers, and tattoo parlors. Players can also purchase every shop in the district and start building their own business empire.

The city’s main commercial hub, built around the iconic Old Clock Tower. It features shops, market stalls, hairdressers, and tattoo parlors. Players can also purchase every shop in the district and start building their own business empire. Copperbottom: The working-class district, known for its narrow streets, poverty, and criminal activity. It is located below the wealthier areas and receives less sunlight. This has made it have a noticeably darker atmosphere.

The working-class district, known for its narrow streets, poverty, and criminal activity. It is located below the wealthier areas and receives less sunlight. This has made it have a noticeably darker atmosphere. Bowerminster: The wealthiest district, home to nobles, expensive shops, and the magnificent Fairfax Castle. However, players looking to cause trouble here will have to deal with the Royal Guard patrolling its streets.

Beyond these districts, the map also confirms the return of several iconic locations, including Fairfax Castle (Fable 2), the Old Clock Tower (Fable 2 and 3), and the Heroes’ Guild (Original Fable). Longtime fans will recognize these landmarks from the original Fable trilogy, although their surroundings have been completely redesigned.

Image Credit: Playground Games / Xbox

Fulton explained that the team wanted to preserve the familiarity of Albion while giving itself the freedom to reimagine its locations. “We didn’t follow maps or even general locations from the previous games,” Fulton said, explaining that the developers rebuilt Bowerstone specifically to serve the needs of the new Fable.

The city will also play a major role throughout the adventure. Players can return to Bowerstone multiple times as the story progresses, purchase properties, and interact with its residents. The magazine also highlights the return of Silver Key chests to Fable and several side quests involving the city’s inhabitants, with player decisions potentially affecting their reputation and relationships.

Interestingly, Bowerstone won’t be the only familiar location returning. The neighboring city of Bloodstone, which appeared in Fable 2, will also feature in the reboot, with its long-running rivalry with Bowerstone remaining intact.

The rebuilt Bowerstone map looks set to be a major part of the new Fable experience, alongside the combat system in Fable. Players will get to explore the completely rebuilt city when Fable launches on February 23, 2027, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.