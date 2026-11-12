Xbox Playback Brings Back Year in Review with a Look at Your Entire Gaming Journey

Xbox is celebrating its 25th anniversary with Xbox Playback, a Spotify Wrapped-style recap that brings its traditional Year in Review to mobile, desktop, and, for the first time, Xbox Series X|S consoles. Alongside the Xbox Game Pass 25th anniversary discount, the recap lets players revisit their entire gaming history, starting with their first milestone.

According to the latest Xbox Wire blog, published on November 12, 2026, the Xbox Playback displays your first game on the platform, total time played, most-played game, top years, longest streak, and more. You can watch it on your console starting today through December 31 or access it through the official website.

Image Credit: X/@shinobi602 & Xbox

The Xbox Playback recap will also highlight the device you used to play your favourite Xbox games, your preferred game genres, your total Gamerscore, and your leaderboard ranking based on total hours played across your consoles. However, Xbox Mythic Achievements aren’t part of the recap.

Furthermore, the Xbox Playback will gradually roll out throughout the day in eligible regions. Speaking of regions, here’s the list of the confirmed 15 regions where players can view the recap starting today until the end of December:

Argentina Australia Brazil Canada Colombia France Germany Hungary Italy Mexico Poland South Africa Spain UK US

Instead of your typical “Year in Review”, Xbox Playback takes you back to the first time you booted up an Xbox console with the Playback Archive, which has your entire Xbox history stored. You share the stats with your friends and vice versa. On the topic of friends, you can also see who your first friend on the platform was.

With Xbox Playback now announced, next year’s recap could be even bigger for Xbox players, with GTA 6 launching next week and likely driving hours of gameplay through the roof. That said, have you checked your Xbox Playback recap yet? Tell us your stats in the comments section below.