Discord is getting a brand-new look, inspired by GTA 6, ahead of the game’s worldwide launch on November 19, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Starting yesterday, November 16, Discord users can apply a Vice City color theme, themed app icon, and Display Name Style to their profiles for free for a limited time.

According to Discord’s latest blog, published on November 16, the GTA 6 makeover will be available to all free Discord users through December 13 and to eligible Nitro users (excluding Nitro Basic) until February 20, 2027.

Image Credit: Discord

The GTA 6 Vice City theme is available on both mobile and desktop for both basic and Nitro users. During the first week (November 16 to 22), you can easily apply the makeover directly through Discord’s website by visiting its official blog. After November 22, you can apply it through Settings on both mobile and desktop.

Furthermore, GTA 6-inspired Display Name Style gives your profile name a new font and will appear as a default option the next time you customize your profile. Discord is also running a GTA 6 pre-load quest until November 18, allowing eligible users to earn Orbs by watching the game’s launch trailer.

Watch the GTA 6 launch trailer on Discord until you meet the quest requirements to earn 200 Orbs as a free user or 240 Orbs with Discord Nitro. Then, you can spend the Discord Orbs, the in-app currency, on Nitro credits, profile customizations, platform perks, and more.

Rumors of a Discord GTA 6 campaign first surfaced online in October, and the new Vice City makeover has finally confirmed them. Players can apply Vice City’s iconic pink-and-yellow color scheme to their chats and use the GTA-inspired Display Name Style on their profiles ahead of the game’s November 19 launch.

That said, are you giving your Discord profile a Vice City makeover ahead of GTA 6’s launch? Tell us in the comments section below.