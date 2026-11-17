Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season has reached the halfway point, and weapons from the One Piece collab are still dominating the meta. This comes as no surprise, as they’ve some of the best weapons in the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Loot Pool. Epic Games decided to buff two of them, and one has been nerfed to make it fairer for players on the receiving end of the projectile.

Fortnite November 16 Hotfix Buffs Devil Fruit Mythics and Nerfs Usopp’s Slingshot

On November 16, 2026, Fortnite’s Status account posted on X outlining changes made to three One Piece weapons in Treasure Hunters Mini Season. Epic Games deployed a hotfix to buff the Gum Gum and Flame Flame Devil Fruits, while nerfing Usopp’s Slingshot in Fortnite.

Here is the list of changes that have been deployed with the recent hotfix to the previously mentioned weapons in Fortnite:

Usopp’s Slingshot Nerfs (Uncommon to Mythic):

Damage: 75-90 -> 68-83

Headshot: 131-190 ->129-188

Full Charge Time: 0.7s -> 1s

Charge Time: 0.75s -> 1.05s

Flame Flame Fruit Buff (Mythic):

Damage: 9-15 -> 12-16

Damage Range drop-off: 75m -> 150m

Fire Fist Building Damage: 95 -> 105

Gum Gum Fruit Buff (Mythic):

Gum Gum Uncharged Damage: 50 -> 60

Gum Gum Uncharged Building Damage: 50 -> 60

Air Attack Uncharged (Building Damage): 100 -> 125

Spawn Rate Buff for Exotic Weapons:

Any Exotic from Chests & Rare Chests: +100%

Super Flint-Knock Pistol: +150%

A$AP Rocky’s Shock Rocket: +150%

Lil Uzi Vert’s Lil’ SMG: +2 to 7%

As seen from the changes made, if you’re a fan of the Gum Gum or Flame Flame Fruit in Fortnite, this is the best time to use them. Damage to structures and opponents has been buffed, making them great weapons for initiating a fight.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Coming to Usopp’s Slingshot in Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season, this is the second time it’s been nerfed. Its overall damage has been lowered, with reload and charge time being increased. Hopefully, this should also be the last hotfix for this One Piece weapon.

Lastly, Epic Games has buffed the spawn rate of Fortnite Exotic weapons, which means they now appear more often. This makes it easier to get hold of and use them in every match. They will be part of the loot pool until Fortnite Treasure Hunters ends.