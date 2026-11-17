The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has shared advice on protecting hands ahead of GTA 6’s release on November 19, 2026, as players prepare for potentially lengthy gaming sessions. In an Instagram post, the NHS used a social media manager’s hand injury as an example, encouraging gamers to take precautions and avoid similar issues.

The official NHS Instagram account uploaded the hilarious post on November 16, 2026, in which the England social media manager had to undergo surgery to “remove a lump.” Despite the great NHS service, the manager called the injury “bad timing” as we’re only a couple of days away from GTA 6’s launch day.

Image Credit: Instagram/NHS

Coming to the precautions, the National Health Service warns GTA 6 players to “Try and take regular breaks, obviously,” which might sound like a big ask, considering players have been waiting more than a decade for the release, but it’s good advice.

The NHS also urged players to learn about repetitive strain injury (RSI), which can develop from repeatedly moving the same body parts, including the hands and fingers. Carpal tunnel syndrome is one condition associated with repetitive strain and can cause pain or numbness in the wrists and fingers.

So, you should definitely take breaks between your long GTA 6 gaming sessions. Exploring GTA 6’s Leonida will take a lot of time, upwards of 100+ hours, and you don’t want to injure your hands in the middle of it, especially with launch day so close.

GTA 6’s gameplay will also involve frequent button presses, constant joystick movements, and prolonged controller-gripping. Hence, the NHS recommends taking breaks as much as you can, even though the temptation to walk back into Vice City might overpower the need to rest.

Speaking of rest, if you want to take a “rest” day off to play Rockstar’s upcoming title, check out our guide on how to take time off for GTA 6 before it releases on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. That said, will you take breaks between your GTA 6 sessions as the NHS recommends? Let us know.