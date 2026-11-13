Xbox’s 25th Anniversary Celebration Brings Star Wars KOTOR and More Classics to PC

- Microsoft has added 21 original Xbox games to PC, expanding its backward compatibility library to 25 titles.
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel are among the new additions, with Xbox achievements for the first time.
- All 25 games support mouse and keyboard, while six are also available through Xbox Game Pass.
Xbox’s 25th anniversary celebrations continue to surprise gamers, and its latest one comes in the form of porting 21 original Xbox games to PC on November 12, 2026. This expands the Xbox Backward Compatibility library on PC from four to 25 games, including the much-acclaimed Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR).
Xbox Brings 21 Classic Titles to PC with New Achievements
Among the 21 titles, Star Wars KOTOR is one of the biggest additions. Developed by BioWare and originally released for Xbox in July 2003, the RPG is considered one of the best Star Wars games of all time.
Its sequel, KOTOR II: The Sith Lords, originally released in December 2004, is also part of the new lineup. Both games were already available on PC, but this update brings their original Xbox versions to Microsoft’s backward compatibility program.
Both KOTOR games now support Xbox achievements for the first time, more than two decades after their original releases. According to TrueAchievements, the original KOTOR features 45 achievements, while KOTOR II has 46.
Alongside the two KOTOR games, Microsoft has also introduced achievements for BLiNX: The Time Sweeper and Conker: Live and Reloaded. The new achievements are also available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles after installing the latest system update. Some may even unlock automatically based on players’ existing progress.
As per the Xbox Wire blog post, the 21 additional games are available on Windows 11 PCs and supported handhelds, which include the ROG Xbox Ally family. All 25 games now also support mouse and keyboard controls, while the four previously available titles have received some performance and stability improvements.
Here is the complete list of 21 newly added classic Xbox games on PC:
- Armed and Dangerous
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- Grabbed by the Ghoulies
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb
- Red Faction II
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Star Wars: Starfighter – Special Edition
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Thrillville
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
Previously Available Xbox Classic Games:
- BLiNX: The Time Sweeper
- Conker: Live and Reloaded
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Fuzion Frenzy
Among these 25 titles, six are also available through Xbox Game Pass, including Morrowind, Grabbed by the Ghoulies, and the four previously released games.
The backward compatibility feature requires Windows 11 on PC and is currently available only in select regions. Players may also need to purchase the games or have an active Game Pass subscription to access them.
This move is part of Xbox’s broader effort to preserve its gaming history by making classic titles accessible to modern players. The company has also confirmed plans to bring more original Xbox games to PC in the future, along with achievement support for additional titles.