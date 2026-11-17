NBA 2K27 Season 3 is bringing GTA 6’s Vice City to The City starting November 27, 2026, along with multiple new Vice City-themed additions. 2K is officially collaborating with Rockstar Games for this event, further introducing the NBA 2K27 Vice City Edition, which stars Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo on the cover, with the season running till January 15, 2027.

According to NBA 2K27’s Season 3 Courtside report, published on November 16, the event will take players to an all-new Vice City-inspired Park, featuring plenty of imagery from Rockstar’s upcoming game, like the Ocean View Hotel and GTA 6’s Macca the Gator mascot.

Image Credit: 2K

Players can earn Vice City-inspired rewards from Level 1 to 40, including a Nike x Cactus Jack Miami HEAT uniform, Los Santos jersey and shorts, Macca the Gator Green Release, Vice City Varsity Jacket, Burger Shot Employee Outfit, and a Level 40 +1 Cap Breaker, and more.

NBA 2K27 Season 3 also introduces Vice City-themed MyTEAM cards, a powerful Premiere Exchange card, limited-time modes like Conquer Leonida, and exclusive GTA-inspired Premium Season Pass rewards. Season 3 also adds 11 new GOAT Builds, with eight available immediately in the MyPLAYER Builder.

For a limited time, players can also play NBA 2K27’s Vice City update on the GTA+ subscription service, starting November 27. If you have secured your GTA 6 pre-order on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, you’ll automatically get a month of GTA+ free, which you can use later to play NBA 2K27 Season 3, running through January 15.

From December 17 through March 31 at noon ET, GTA+ members can claim a free Vice City-themed bonus pack featuring a blue Boat Hat, Oversized T-Shirt, 30 Skill Boosts, and 15 Gatorade Boosts. NBA 2K27 teased the GTA 6 collab around three months ago, and now you know what it’s all about.

The Vice City takeover will arrive roughly a week after the Miami Heat’s GTA 6-themed NBA match against the Milwaukee Bucks at Kaseya Center on November 18. That said, are you excited for NBA 2K27 Season 3’s Vice City update? Let us know.