GTA 6 Hacker Pleads Guilty to Rockstar Games Breach After Release from Secure Hospital

Arion Kurtaj, the hacker behind the major 2022 GTA 6 leak, has pleaded guilty to hacking Rockstar Games and several other companies. The 21-year-old appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, November 16, after being deemed fit to stand trial following his release from a secure hospital.

On November 16, Kurtaj pleaded guilty to the Rockstar breach that leaked GTA 6. Alongside that, he acknowledged crime regarding several other offences linked to attacks on companies including BT/EE, Revolut, and Uber. He also admitted to physically assaulting workers while in custody, including biting incidents.

Kurtaj was a member of the Lapsus$ hacking group when he breached Rockstar’s systems in September 2022. He stole around 90 clips showing nearly an hour of unfinished GTA 6 gameplay and threatened to release the game’s source code unless Rockstar contacted him.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The clips include a lot of key elements that ruined the initial progress of the game. For example: the GTA 6 dual protagonists, robbing a bank, or even multiple cars and vehicles.

How the Hacker Leaked GTA 6

Kurtaj carried out the breach while staying at a Travelodge hotel in Bicester under police protection. His laptop had been confiscated initially. However, he managed to access Rockstar’s systems using an Amazon Fire Stick connected to the hotel television, along with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

He also broke into Rockstar’s internal Slack messaging system and gave the company 24 hours to contact him on Telegram. When Rockstar refused to cooperate, Kurtaj published the stolen footage and source code on an online forum under the username TeaPotUberHacker.

The leaked footage revealed several details about the game years before Rockstar showed off GTA 6 locations or a full trailer. This included the game’s playable female protagonist, Lucia. Rockstar told the court that recovering from the breach cost around $5 million, along with thousands of hours of staff time.

Why Is GTA 6 Hacker Facing a New Trial?

Kurtaj was originally unfit to stand trial because of the severity of his autism. In December 2023, a jury was instead asked to determine whether he had committed the alleged offences. Following that hearing, he received an indefinite hospital order. This would keep him in a secure hospital unless doctors considered him no longer a danger.

A later assessment found Kurtaj fit to stand trial for the GTA 6 hacker allegations by Rockstar Games. He was subsequently released from the secure hospital and transferred to a regular prison in January 2026.

The prosecution estimated that his hacking activities caused around £10 million in damage across the companies he targeted. Kurtaj will be sentenced at a later date.

Kurtaj is also separate from the new hacker Cyberleek, the unidentified leaker who has shared GTA 6 footage during 2026. The two cases involve different people and separate incidents.