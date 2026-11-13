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Wolfenstein 3 Officially in Production, Confirms Xbox CEO

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Wolfenstein: The New Order image featuring BJ Blazkowicz, alongside a picture of the Wolfenstein 3 script.
Image Credit: MachineGames
In Short
  • Xbox CEO Asha Sharma confirms Wolfenstein 3 is officially in production.
  • Brian Bloom and Debra Wilson will reprise their roles as BJ Blazkowicz and Grace Walker, respectively.
  • The Wolfenstein 3 announcement was part of Xbox's 25th-anniversary celebrations.
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On the eve of Xbox’s 25th Anniversary on November 15, 2026, CEO Asha Sharma is announcing multiple updates to consoles, games, and upcoming titles, including Wolfenstein 3. Following yesterday’s Xbox Playback recap announcement, the CEO has now confirmed that Wolfenstein 3 is officially in production.

According to CEO Asha Sharma on X, MachineGames is officially working on the next Wolfenstein game, titled Wolfenstein 3, as confirmed in her post on November 13, 2026. She attached a photo of the game’s script titled “Chapter 01-Nazitraz” featuring the iconic series main character, BJ Blazkowicz, and a handful of supporting characters.

  • The official Wolfenstein 3 script, now in production.
    Image Credit: X/@MachineGames
  • Brian Bloom and Debra Wilson in their mo-cap suits filming Wolfenstein.
    Image Credit: X/@MachineGames

MachineGames followed up the Xbox CEO’s tweet with another post including the same script alongside an image of two returning actors: Brian Bloom, the voice and mo-cap for BJ Blazkowicz, and Debra Wilson, who did the mo-cap and voice acting for Grace Walker in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus.

“One of gaming’s most important franchises, and a team that has done remarkable work bringing it forward. Looking forward to sharing more,” wrote the Xbox CEO. Most players expected the publisher to unveil Wolfenstein 3 at Xbox Games Showcase 2026, but better late than never.

In recent years, MachineGames worked on the critically acclaimed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, released in 2024, followed by its DLC, The Order of Giants, in 2025. With the studio done with Indy for now, its next focus appears to be Wolfenstein 3, bringing BJ Blazkowicz back almost a decade after Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Speaking of Youngblood, BJ wasn’t playable; instead, players controlled his twin daughters, Jessie and Zofia. However, Wolfenstein 3 will likely put BJ back in the driver’s seat as the game’s central protagonist. All we have to do is wait and see when the game releases, which will probably take around five to six years, if not more.

That said, what do you think about Asha Sharma announcing Wolfenstein 3 on the eve of Xbox’s 25th anniversary? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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