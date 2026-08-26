Fable Gamescom Demo Reveals a Surprisingly Deep Combat System with Wild Build Variety

The Fable demo at Gamescom 2026 has finally shed light on what to expect from the upcoming title. Thanks to Xbox, fans finally have insights into Fable’s deep combat system and how it has been improved from past entries in the franchise.

Fable Gamescom Demo Shows off Its Most Flexible Combat System Yet

The Fable demo shown at Gamescom features a quest titled ‘Mud and Death’. The Hero has been tasked with taking on foul beasts in a haunted mine. Usually, this means sticking to one type of playstyle. However, with the Strength, Skill, and Will systems being overhauled, things have changed. Players can now seamlessly switch between playstyles: Melee, Ranged, and Magic.

Starting with Melee, based on what we know from the Xbox Gamescom Fable demo, heroes will be able to equip powerful two-handed weapons. These weapons are slow but powerful, capable of eliminating weaker enemies in a single blow and even dealing with armoured foes.

The two-handed weapon can be charged before being swung, inflicting more damage on enemies in a small radius. Although going without a shield would usually spell disaster, heroes can now dodge and parry attacks. Based on what we know from the Fable Gamescom demo, this can lead to certain enemies being decapitated or left staggered and open to follow-up attacks.

Image Credit: Xbox Game Studios

Image Credit: Xbox Game Studios

We also have insight into ranged combat from the demo. What’s unique about this is that heroes in Fable can make use of bows and crossbows to hit enemy weak points. Rather than charging into the fray, enemies can be picked off one at a time systematically and, most importantly, from a safe distance.

Finally, as part of the Fable Gamescom demo, Spells were revealed. We know of seven combat-oriented spells, which include the classic Fireball, Lightning, and Befowl, which turns people into chickens, rendering them harmless. Nothing like good old polymorph magic.

As mentioned earlier, with Strength, Skill, and Will being reworked, players will be able to switch between combat styles on the fly. You can use a spell to weaken or stagger enemies, and then charge in with a melee weapon to finish them off. All options are on the table. It seems that Fable’s female character wasn’t the only thing redesigned.

Rather than sticking to one playstyle, players will have complete freedom to choose how they want to approach enemies. Mix and match tactics to keep things interesting. Expect more gameplay details to be shared in the coming months before release.

Fable releases on February 23, 2027, on Xbox X|S and PC. Will you be buying the game or relying on your Xbox Game Pass subscription to get it? Let us know in the comments below!