Home > News > Xbox Game Pass Gives 35% Discount to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Xbox Game Pass Gives 35% Discount to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Xbox game pass discount 25th anniversary
Image Credit: Xbox
In Short
  • Xbox Game Pass is giving a 35% discount to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
  • The 25th anniversary is on November 15, but the deal is already available.
  • Only UK players can get this discount on Amazon.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Xbox will have its 25th anniversary on November 15 and is celebrating by giving a 35% discount on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier. The 3-month discounted subscription is exclusive to Amazon. The price has dropped from $50.97 to $32.99 for the Ultimate Pass when taking the 3-month subscription. Players can simply purchase the pass and activate it on their account to reap the benefits.

One thing to note is that this discount is only for the UK and cannot be purchased in other regions. Also, once the subscription ends, players have to renew it at standard rates. The Ultimate tier features some of the best games, including many console favorites.

Fable's cover art
Image Credit: Playground Games

From Halo to Gears of War, alongside the upcoming Fable, the subscription has it all. Xbox Game Pass’s game library is one of the biggest subscription-based game libraries out there.

And the best part about it is that the Ultimate Pass can be used both on your Xbox console and Windows PC. Alongside that, players also get access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, even though it is now restricted to limited hours.

Having access to Xbox Cloud Gaming is vital this month as GTA 6 is going to be available on it. Xbox has confirmed that GTA 6 will be playable on Xbox One, along with Xbox Series X/S, using Xbox Cloud Gaming.

They are also allowing players to purchase separate cloud gaming hours from now on, keeping it separate from Xbox Game Pass. Overall, if you were looking to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass this month and you are from the UK, then you should definitely use this discount.

So, what’s your opinion on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s new discount? Which game are you most excited to play in Game Pass? Tell us about it in the comments section below.

Related Articles
Microsoft Could Sell Xbox Soon Following US Election Results, Analyst Claims
Sagnik Adhikary Nov 6, 2026
Xbox PC App Gets a Speed Boost with 60% Faster Load Times
Sagnik Adhikary Nov 5, 2026
Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Lets You Use Your Phone as a Controller on Smart TVs
Shubham Chaurasia Nov 5, 2026
Xbox Is Giving Away an Alligator Shaped Console to Celebrate GTA 6 Release
Shubham Chaurasia Nov 4, 2026
#Tags
Xbox
Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Xbox Playback Brings Back Year in Review with a Look at Your Entire Gaming Journey
    Xbox Playback Brings Back Year in Review with a Look at Your Entire Gaming Journey
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    GTA 6 Physical Map from Collector’s Box Leaks a Week Before Release
    GTA 6 Physical Map from Collector’s Box Leaks a Week Before Release
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    NVIDIA President Jensen Huang Resigns, Board Names Interim CEO
    NVIDIA President Jensen Huang Resigns, Board Names Interim CEO
    Portrait of Ishan Adhikary Ishan Adhikary
    Fortnite Players Call on Epic to “Increase the Odds” of Finding Pirate Shop Token
    Fortnite Players Call on Epic to “Increase the Odds” of Finding Pirate Shop Token
    Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
    KICK Is Giving Away 10,000 Free GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Copies, Here's How to Win
    KICK Is Giving Away 10,000 Free GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Copies, Here's How to Win
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    Golden Joystick Awards 2026 Winners: Resident Evil Requiem and Dispatch Lead the List
    Golden Joystick Awards 2026 Winners: Resident Evil Requiem and Dispatch Lead the List
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    The Witcher 3's New Expansion Will Use AI to Bring Back Geralt's Original Voice
    The Witcher 3's New Expansion Will Use AI to Bring Back Geralt's Original Voice
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia