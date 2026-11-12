Xbox Game Pass Gives 35% Discount to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Xbox will have its 25th anniversary on November 15 and is celebrating by giving a 35% discount on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier. The 3-month discounted subscription is exclusive to Amazon. The price has dropped from $50.97 to $32.99 for the Ultimate Pass when taking the 3-month subscription. Players can simply purchase the pass and activate it on their account to reap the benefits.

One thing to note is that this discount is only for the UK and cannot be purchased in other regions. Also, once the subscription ends, players have to renew it at standard rates. The Ultimate tier features some of the best games, including many console favorites.

Image Credit: Playground Games

From Halo to Gears of War, alongside the upcoming Fable, the subscription has it all. Xbox Game Pass’s game library is one of the biggest subscription-based game libraries out there.

And the best part about it is that the Ultimate Pass can be used both on your Xbox console and Windows PC. Alongside that, players also get access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, even though it is now restricted to limited hours.

Having access to Xbox Cloud Gaming is vital this month as GTA 6 is going to be available on it. Xbox has confirmed that GTA 6 will be playable on Xbox One, along with Xbox Series X/S, using Xbox Cloud Gaming.

They are also allowing players to purchase separate cloud gaming hours from now on, keeping it separate from Xbox Game Pass. Overall, if you were looking to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass this month and you are from the UK, then you should definitely use this discount.

So, what’s your opinion on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s new discount? Which game are you most excited to play in Game Pass? Tell us about it in the comments section below.