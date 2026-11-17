Rockstar Games has revealed a closer look at GTA 6’s dynamic weather system, showing how tropical storms, heavy rain, and dense fog will affect different regions of Leonida, a fictional world inspired by Florida. The new details come from six exclusive screenshots that The Weather Channel shared on November 16, 2026.

The screenshots highlight how unpredictable weather can change conditions across different locations in GTA 6. Heavy rain can make driving difficult, tropical storms can turn calm waters into rough seas, and thick fog can reduce visibility along the coast.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games / The Weather Channel

In a statement shared by The Weather Channel‘s official X account, Rockstar Games’ VP of Art: Light and Rendering, Owen Shepherd, explained that the studio completely redesigned the weather system to capture Florida’s unpredictable conditions. “We had to completely reimagine our in-game weather systems to feel more localized, persistent, and above all dynamic,” Shepherd said.

The screenshots also highlight how these weather conditions differ across Leonida. In the Leonida Keys, heavy rain reduces visibility on roads. Meanwhile, storms make the already murky swamp waters of Pelican Valley even harder to see through, potentially hiding dangerous wildlife lurking beneath the surface.

The Weather Channel also shared a look at South Ocean Beach, where thick sea fog rolls in from the ocean and blocks the views from nearby hotels. Elsewhere, a tropical storm creates rough waters near the Rusty Anchor, making boating more dangerous.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games / The Weather Channel

Gambit Bay experiences a different kind of weather, with high humidity creating low-lying mist across the water. The area is also described as entering hunting season. Meanwhile, heavy rain and strong winds make the morning commute from Key Lento particularly challenging.

These details suggest that weather in GTA 6 will do more than change the appearance of the open world. Different conditions could also influence visibility, driving, and exploration as players travel across Leonida when the game launches on November 19.