Months after Google Chrome received tab strips on PWAs through a Chrome flag, Microsoft Edge is gaining the feature in the latest Canary version. With tab strips, you get the tabbed layout from web browsers right on the PWA.

If you’re running the latest Edge Canary, you can use tab strips on PWAs by enabling a flag. The flag is titled ‘Desktop PWA tab strips’ and is available on Windows and Mac. To enable the flag, go to edge://flags, search for the aforesaid flag, and choose ‘Enabled’ from the dropdown list. Once you’ve enabled the flag, you will have to restart the browser.

After enabling tab strips, you will see an optional checkbox named ‘Open as tabbed window’ whenever you’re installing PWAs. As you can see below, all you have to do is keep the checkbox checked and click on Install.

The next time you open the PWA you just installed, you will see them open in tabs. This way, you can open multiple tabs within the PWA, just like how you would do in a full-fledged web browser. It is worth mentioning, however, that this approach will not be ideal for all the PWAs out there. For PWAs of websites like Twitter, this will help you keep tweeting while keeping up with the latest tweets on another tab.

Edge tab strips is available in the latest Canary version 88.0.678.0. Although the feature currently requires you to enable an experimental flag, we could expect Microsoft to bring this convenient feature to the stable version of Edge over the coming months.