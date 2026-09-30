Star Wars Jedi 3 Could Release in 2027, More News Coming Soon

Star Wars fans may not have to wait much longer for Cal Kestis’ return in Jedi 3, also known as Star Wars Jedi The Final Chapter, as a brand-new leak suggests that the highly anticipated game in the trilogy could launch in 2027.

According to FivesWalker on X, a new Star Wars leaker with a growing track record, Star Wars Jedi 3 will launch next year, and Respawn could announce it as soon as this year. The leaker pointed to The Game Awards 2026 as a good time to start promoting the game, but believes marketing could begin well before the event.

“Yes, Jedi 3 will be next year. Marketing will start to occur sooner than you think. I would bet even before TGA. Very exciting time for SW games,” said the leaker.

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, and releasing Star Wars Jedi 3, the sequel to one of the best Star Wars games of all time, could help set the tone for 2027.

EA confirmed in 2024 that Respawn is developing the third entry.

So, a 2027 release would put Star Wars Jedi 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, unless the PlayStation 6 and Project Helix have already launched. It could also be Respawn and EA’s last Star Wars game on disc on PS, as Sony is ending PlayStation physical disc support in 2028.

Furthermore, there’s a four-year gap between the release dates of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If Respawn follows the same development cycle, a 2027 release for Star Wars Jedi 3 would make perfect sense, likely arriving before Star Wars Fate of the Republic.

Most players would expect the announcement for the upcoming Star Wars game at The Game Awards this year, since Respawn showcased a gameplay trailer and release date for Jedi: Survivor at the 2022 ceremony.

The series recently added the critically acclaimed Star Wars Zero Company (review) to its lineup, and a potential Jedi 3 release next year could make the franchise’s 50th anniversary even more special.