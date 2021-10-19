Does the ‘Notch’ on the New MacBook Pro Have Face ID?

At its ‘Unleashed’ hardware event on October 18, Apple surprised everyone with the launch of a new MacBook Pro lineup with an iPhone-like notch at the top of the display. The latest MacBook Pro models come with miniLED displays and powerful M1 Pro & M1 Max chips under the hood. Now, coming to the notch, one look at the cutout on the top of the display is likely to prompt users to ask one obvious question – does the MacBook Pro notch have Face ID support?

Does the MacBook Pro Notch Have Face ID Support?

Well, unfortunately, it doesn’t. Yeah, the huge notch on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro does not support Face ID. Though there seems to be enough space to incorporate the Face ID hardware, including the dot projector, flood illuminator, and infrared camera. Apple has skipped on its facial biometric authentication system aboard the new MacBook Pro models.

So, what’s the purpose of the notch, you ask? Well, as per Apple, it serves two purposes. One, the notch enables the company to offer users more screen real-estate in the same body as the previous-gen MacBook Pro. You now have slimmer bezels up-top and the Menu bar is now permanently going to fill up the space around the notch.

Secondly, with users working from home and attending more video calls than ever before, Apple has upgraded the camera baked into the notch. “The new MacBook Pro comes with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera — the best ever in a Mac notebook — doubling resolution and low-light performance,” says the Cupertino giant in the official blog post.

Moreover, the new camera system uses the Neural Engine and powerful ISP on the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips for computational photo and video features. The new 1080p FaceTime camera now takes in more light and the software enhancements make the video look sharper and offer natural skin tones.

Why Face ID on MacBook Pro Could Have Been a Game Changer

We would have loved to see Apple include the Face ID TrueDepth camera system like the iPhones on the new MacBook Pro. That would enable two features. One, enhanced security with the new quick wake feature on Macs. The Cupertino giant could use the might of its M1 Pro and M1 Max chips to deliver an intuitive unlocking experience to its users.

Yeah, if Face ID was built into the MacBook Pro notch, you would simply have to lift the notebook’s lid and witness it unlock without any hassle. No entering PINs, passwords, or pressing your finger on the Touch ID power button. Face ID on Mac would have rivalled the IR-based Windows Hello functionality that Microsoft has long offered on its desktop OS.

Face ID hardware on the iPhone

Secondly, the presence of Face ID on the new MacBook Pro would have enabled a seamless payment checkout experience for users. Just like the iPhone, you could double-tap a certain key, look at the screen to have the Face ID in the notch scan your face, and complete app purchases or make payments online. Yeah, as you might know, Apple enables developers to add Apple Pay support to their websites. You can already use the Touch ID sensor to complete payments online. And well, it would have been replaced with the Face ID system for an even seamless experience.

So yeah, it seems like a missed opportunity, especially with the sizable notch present on the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Do you think Apple should have added Face ID biometric authentication on the MacBook Pro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.