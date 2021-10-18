Apple Launches New MacBook Pro with Notch, MagSafe Charging, & M1 Pro and Max Chips

Alongside the new AirPods and Apple Music Voice Plan, Apple has launched 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips today. As the last-minute rumors suggested, the new MacBooks feature a notch similar to the ones you usually get on iPhones.

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros: Specifications

At the event, Apple refreshed the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Featuring Liquid Retina XDR display with 3024 x 1964 resolution (3456 x 2234 on 16-inch) at 254 pixels per inch, the display offers up to 1000 nits of sustained brightness, 1600 nits peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and P3 color gamut. Notably, the display comes with ProMotion support and features up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Under the hood, the new MacBook Pros equip Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. You can choose between the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips on both the 14-inch and 16-inch variants. You get 16GB of RAM on the base variant and it goes up to 32GB on the M1 Pro and 64GB on the M1 Max. Storage starts at 512GB SSD on the base variant and goes up to 8TB SSD. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 are present too.

As far as ports and connectivity are concerned, Apple offers an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack, three Thunderbolt 4 ports that support charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4 (up to 40Gb/s), and USB 4, and the new MagSafe 3 port. Yeah, the new MacBook Pros offer MagSafe charging support, once again!

With the inclusion of a dedicated notch, Apple has brought a 1080p camera that will come in handy when you’re attending online meetings or classes. However, it doesn’t support FaceID.

Love it or hate it, the Touch Bar has been a unique aspect of the MacBook Pro lineup. With the new MacBooks, however, that’s no longer the case. Apple has removed the Touch Bar in favor of a full-height function row and a wider escape key. You can take a look at the new MacBook layout below:

Both new MacBooks ship with macOS Monterey out of the box. Meanwhile, the new OS update will be available from October 25 to current MacBook users.

Price and Availability

Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 in the U.S. The 16-inch model, on the other hand, starts at $2,499. Both MacBooks are up for pre-orders today and will go on sale from October 26. Here in India, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at a jaw-dropping Rs. 1,94,900, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs. 2,39,900. You can check out the India price of all the new MacBook Pro models in our dedicated story linked here.