14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro with New M2 Chips Expected in 2022-2023

Apple recently brought new MacBook Air and Pro models with its latest M2 chips and rumors have already hinted at more incoming Macs. And now, we have some details on the refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, thanks to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

New MacBook Pro Models Incoming!

Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter reveals that Apple is already working on launching the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the upcoming M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. These will succeed the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that were launched last year.

It is revealed that the new MacBook Pro models will be more or less identical to the current ones with the added goodness of better performance than the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. So, we can expect improved displays with a notch, better port assortment, and more.

Apart from this, the M2 Pro and the M2 Max are also said to “focus to be on the graphics side, just like with the standard M2.” For those who don’t know, the M2 chip offers 18% better performance and 35% better GPU. So, we can also expect the M2 Pro and the M2 Max to provide some improvements over the standard M2 version. This will prove beneficial for various professionals like video editors and more.

We also have a possible launch timeline; it is believed that the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will launch between this fall and the 2023 Spring. However, one should not treat this as an official timeline, and other are chances the launch could get delayed. Even the sale timeline could see some delays and there’s no official word on it as of now.

Therefore, it’s best to wait for more details to appear to get a proper idea of Apple’s future Mac roadmap. We will keep you posted. So, stay tuned.

Featured Image: Representation of 2021 MacBook Pro