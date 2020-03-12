In a surprise move, Hotstar app started showing up the new Disney+Hotstar logo and Disney+ catalog on Wednesday morning. The partial rollout happened ahead of the March 29 launch date. Hotstar has now given an official statement regarding the situation.

According to a Hotstar spokesperson, the changes being witnessed by Hotstar users are part of a limited beta testing. “A limited release of the beta version of the Disney+ Hotstar app is currently being tested with a small number of consumers, in preparation for the full-fledged app launch on 29th March,” a Hotstar spokesperson told TechCrunch.

As reported by users, Hotstar released a new update that rolls back the new logo and removes Disney+ content from the app. This new update came merely 12 hours after the initial rollout.

From what it looks like, it is evident that Hotstar’s “limited release of the beta version” has apparently gone wrong since a wide scale of users has got an early glimpse at the upcoming Disney+ catalog, which in turn triggered a widespread fear of missing out among other Hotstar users.

Now that we have waited almost four months for Disney+ content to hit the Indian market, we might as well wait a couple of weeks for Hotstar to resolve all the possible bugs to ensure a smooth launch, unlike Disney+’s US launch that suffered from embarrassing launch-day technical issues.

Disney+Hotstar brings a whole set of Disney+ Originals including The Mandalorian, Lamp Life, Pixar in Real Life, to name a few. The entire catalog should hopefully be available to all Disney Plus Hotstar Premium subscribers when it gets a stable rollout at the end of this month.