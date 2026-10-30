Home > News > Bungie Reveals Destiny 2’s Unvaulting Roadmap, but You’ll Have to Wait Until 2028

Bungie Reveals Destiny 2’s Unvaulting Roadmap, but You’ll Have to Wait Until 2028

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Destiny 2 Renegades official image.
Image Credit: Bungie
In Short
  • Bungie has unveiled its roadmap and timeline for bringing vaulted content back to Destiny 2.
  • Full production is expected to begin in early 2027, with the restored content expected to launch for all players in 2028.
  • The studio confirmed that the Destiny 2 project is in pre-production and outlined the content planned for the update.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Bungie shared an update on Destiny 2’s future in a brand-new Community Update, after announcing in September 2026 that the studio will restore vaulted Destiny 2 content. In a new blog, published on October 29, 2026, Bungie confirmed that the Destiny 2 content-porting process is set to begin in early 2027, but you have to wait until 2028 to get the final release.

Bungie Details Content Coming with Destiny 2’s Unvaulting Roadmap

Discussing the future of Destiny 2 in Bungie’s October 2026 Community Update, studio head of product Josh Deane said the first step in the “Next Chapter of Bungie” initiative is starting the unvaulting process to make the game “whole” again. Furthermore, he shared a complete timeline for the content-porting process:

  • June 2026: Bungie received initial approval to assess the Destiny 2 content unvaulting roadmap.
  • September 2026: Bungie took a U-turn on its shutdown plans for Destiny 2 and announced the content-porting project.
  • January/February 2027: Bungie expects to complete pre-production on the Destiny 2 unvaulting process and port legacy content into the game.
  • February/March 2028: Bungie expects to release all the Destiny 2 unvaulted content, thus ending the roadmap.
Destiny 2 content unvaulting roadmap.
Image Credit: Bungie

However, Josh says they “expect” to reach full production within 12 months of completing their pre-production stage. In addition, he also revealed the content that will be available for all Destiny 2 players once the unvaulting process is complete, and here’s what they are:

  • Red War, Forsaken, Curse of Osiris, and Warmind Campaigns (including Strikes, Raids, and Raid Lairs)
  • Menagerie PvE Activity’s return with overhauled rewards

This is only the first pass for the unvaulting process, which aims to make the Campaigns available to all players and make the game “whole” again. Beyond this, Bungie aims to focus on the following areas:

  • Free Roam Destinations (Public Events, Lost Sectors, Escalation Protocol, etc.)
  • Seasonal Activities from Sundial (Season 9) to The Coil (Season 23)
  • Raid and Raid Lair Weapon updates
  • PvP Maps

Bungie has also confirmed that it currently has no plans to update New Light content, seasonal story missions, the Kell’s Grave Gambit map, or seasonal hubs. However, the studio is planning multiple celebration updates beyond Monument of Triumph.

Like Marathon’s 2027 PvE update, you can expect Bungie to drop the next major Destiny 2 update in February 2027 with a new Progress bar. However, the entire content-porting process will be complete around early 2028, so until then, look forward to February or March next year.

Related Articles
Persona 6 Steam Achievements Leak May Have Revealed Major Story and Gameplay Details
Ishan Adhikary Sep 9, 2026
Dungeons and Dragons Warlock Gameplay Trailer Reveals 2027 Release Window
Sanmay Chakrabarti Aug 26, 2026
Ryan Coogler Reveals Early Details for The X-Files Reboot
Aparna Ukil Dec 30, 2025
Bandai Namco Data Breach Hits Over 300,000 Users as Third-Party Leak Exposes Millions of Records
Shubham Chaurasia Oct 28, 2026
#Tags
Miscfeatured
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Phantom Blade Zero Surpasses 700K Players on Steam in Just 24 Hours of Launch
    Phantom Blade Zero Surpasses 700K Players on Steam in Just 24 Hours of Launch
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    Kojima's OD: Knock Gets a New Photorealistic Poster Featuring Sophia Lillis
    Kojima's OD: Knock Gets a New Photorealistic Poster Featuring Sophia Lillis
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    PUBG Is Getting a Live-Action Netflix Series with Donald Glover
    PUBG Is Getting a Live-Action Netflix Series with Donald Glover
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Death Stranding Isolations Anime Gets First Teaser, Coming in 2027
    Death Stranding Isolations Anime Gets First Teaser, Coming in 2027
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Elder Scrolls 6 Official Title and Reveal Window Teased in New Report
    Elder Scrolls 6 Official Title and Reveal Window Teased in New Report
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    The Duskbloods Delayed to 2027 as FromSoftware Plans Final Gameplay Adjustments
    The Duskbloods Delayed to 2027 as FromSoftware Plans Final Gameplay Adjustments
    Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
    GTA 6 Includes a Fully Functional Public Transport System with Buses and Rails
    GTA 6 Includes a Fully Functional Public Transport System with Buses and Rails
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary