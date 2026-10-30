Bungie Reveals Destiny 2’s Unvaulting Roadmap, but You’ll Have to Wait Until 2028

Bungie shared an update on Destiny 2’s future in a brand-new Community Update, after announcing in September 2026 that the studio will restore vaulted Destiny 2 content. In a new blog, published on October 29, 2026, Bungie confirmed that the Destiny 2 content-porting process is set to begin in early 2027, but you have to wait until 2028 to get the final release.

Bungie Details Content Coming with Destiny 2’s Unvaulting Roadmap

Discussing the future of Destiny 2 in Bungie’s October 2026 Community Update, studio head of product Josh Deane said the first step in the “Next Chapter of Bungie” initiative is starting the unvaulting process to make the game “whole” again. Furthermore, he shared a complete timeline for the content-porting process:

June 2026: Bungie received initial approval to assess the Destiny 2 content unvaulting roadmap.

Bungie received initial approval to assess the Destiny 2 content unvaulting roadmap. September 2026: Bungie took a U-turn on its shutdown plans for Destiny 2 and announced the content-porting project.

Bungie took a U-turn on its shutdown plans for Destiny 2 and announced the content-porting project. January/February 2027: Bungie expects to complete pre-production on the Destiny 2 unvaulting process and port legacy content into the game.

Bungie expects to complete pre-production on the Destiny 2 unvaulting process and port legacy content into the game. February/March 2028: Bungie expects to release all the Destiny 2 unvaulted content, thus ending the roadmap.

Image Credit: Bungie

However, Josh says they “expect” to reach full production within 12 months of completing their pre-production stage. In addition, he also revealed the content that will be available for all Destiny 2 players once the unvaulting process is complete, and here’s what they are:

Red War, Forsaken, Curse of Osiris, and Warmind Campaigns (including Strikes, Raids, and Raid Lairs)

Menagerie PvE Activity’s return with overhauled rewards

This is only the first pass for the unvaulting process, which aims to make the Campaigns available to all players and make the game “whole” again. Beyond this, Bungie aims to focus on the following areas:

Free Roam Destinations (Public Events, Lost Sectors, Escalation Protocol, etc.)

Seasonal Activities from Sundial (Season 9) to The Coil (Season 23)

Raid and Raid Lair Weapon updates

PvP Maps

Bungie has also confirmed that it currently has no plans to update New Light content, seasonal story missions, the Kell’s Grave Gambit map, or seasonal hubs. However, the studio is planning multiple celebration updates beyond Monument of Triumph.

Like Marathon’s 2027 PvE update, you can expect Bungie to drop the next major Destiny 2 update in February 2027 with a new Progress bar. However, the entire content-porting process will be complete around early 2028, so until then, look forward to February or March next year.