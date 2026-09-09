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Persona 6 Steam Achievements Leak May Have Revealed Major Story and Gameplay Details

Portrait of Ishan Adhikary Ishan Adhikary
Persona 6 first reveal banner logo
Image Credit: Atlus
In Short
  • Persona 6's leaked Steam achievements reportedly reveal Yokohama as the game’s setting and introduce a vigilante group called Hex.
  • The achievements hint at investigations, arrests, Connections, romance, new combat systems, and several mysterious locations.
  • Atlus has yet to officially confirm the leaked details, and Persona 6 still has no announced release date.
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Persona 6 has barely shown anything since its announcement, but a Steam achievement list leak may have revealed some of the biggest details about the upcoming RPG. The list appeared on Exophase and contains 48 achievements, including references to the game’s setting, story locations, combat systems, social features, and a mysterious group called Hex.

Spoiler Warning:

Following section includes major story spoilers and gameplay details that may appear in Persona 6.

According to the leaked Steam achievements for Persona 6, players will become members of Hex after signing a contract. Several achievements then reference arrests connected to locations such as Hellrite Stage, Justiceopolis, Reverie Dreamland, Craveheart Tower, Yama’s Ledger, Enlightenment Factory, and Unmasked Yokohama.

The list also appears to confirm that Persona 6 is set in Yokohama. Another achievement references investigation meetings and creating leads, while the Notebook appears to track more than 100 entries. This suggests investigation could play a larger role in the game alongside the traditional Persona formula.

As per the Persona 6 Steam achievements leak, Social features are also returning. The achievements refer to Major Arcana Connections, romance, events, part-time jobs, and Social Stats. One achievement requires players to form 80 Connections, while another requires maxing out every Social Stat.

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Combat appears to include several new systems as well. The list mentions handoffs, Bloodstruck skills, special rounds, Breaches, weapon upgrades, Spirit Crystallization, and Persona fusion involving three or more Personas. The Reaper also appears to return as an optional challenge.

All Persona 6 Leaked Steam Achievements

If you are looking for all the achievements and trophies revealed from the leaked data, here is the full list:

AchievementTask
The Monster WithinAwakened to the power of Persona.
Welcome to HexSigned the contract and became an official member of Hex.
No EncoresArrested the perpetrator of the Hellrite Stage.
Justice Always PrevailsArrested the perpetrator of Justiceopolis.
Waking From the DreamArrested the perpetrator of Reverie Dreamland.
Who will win our lady’s favor?Arrested the perpetrator of Craveheart Tower.
Lowest Circle of HellArrested the perpetrator of Yama’s Ledger.
Obsession’s RewardArrested the writer of the threatening letter.
A Faith-Forged PathFoiled the scheme of the perpetrator behind the Enlightenment Factory.
The Light That Guides You HomeArrested the perpetrator of Unmasked Yokohama.
Our Stories Go OnWatched the good ending.
Birth of a Mod MasterUnlock all possible upgrades on a single weapon.
Walking the Yokohama BeatUnlocked everything Yokohama has to offer.
Smart CookieAced an exam.
Lonely No MoreMaxed out all Major Arcana Connections.
Beacons of StarlightUnlocked all Major Arcana Connections.
Threads EntwinedFound romance.
They Are My StrengthMaxed out any Major Arcana Connection.
We Fight As OneAwakened your true Persona.
Baby BoomConceived 10 Personas.
The Art of the HandoffPerform three handoffs in a row.
Bloodied BadgesUsed at least one Bloodstruck skill on every party member.
Wilhelmina’s Sincerest ThanksArrested 10 Wanted Shadows and reported them to Wilhelmina.
Deadly ForceDealt over 5000 damage in a single attack.
Trick Shot CallerInitiated 20 battles using special rounds.
Convicted FelineArrested a Cat Burglar.
CrimebusterPerformed 50 arrests.
ThornbreakerDestroy all thorns in a single Underworld.
Search and SeizureOpened 100 treasure chests.
Hex on the OffensiveGot the advantage in battle 50 times.
Knock KnockPerformed a Breach.
A True MonsterDefeated the Reaper.
Fusion NovicePerformed a Dyad Fusion.
Fusion MasterPerformed a fusion with three or more Personas.
Behold!Create a spirit crystal through Spirit Crystallization.
Fusion EsotericaCreated Masakado.
Wild CardCaused a skill to change with an Arcana card.
Just Be Brave and AskInvited someone out to an event.
Part-Time MasterTried every part-time job.
Pursuer of PotentialMaxed out one Social Stat.
Peak PerformanceMaxed out all Social Stats.
Record KeeperAdded more than 100 entries to the Notebook.
Following The ThreadCreated a lead with three red strings remaining during an investigation meeting.
Still coming out of your shell, huh?Helped look after Senpai.
Retro Gaming 101Played Police Panic.
Friends Forever… anD EvEr…Arrested the Wanted Shadow Alice.
The Power of BondsUnlocked 10 Connection abilities.
How many friends can a guy have?Formed 80 Connections.

Previously, SEGA’s Japanese website listing revealed the release window of Persona 6 to be 2027. This further connects the dots between the Steam trophies list for Persona 6 being uploaded before getting leaked.

Persona 6 PS5 physical release listing
Image Credit: SEGA

Atlus and Sega have not officially confirmed any of these details. The achievements could also change before release. The leak is part of a much larger batch of Steam achievement data. It includes numerous unreleased games, as well as titles like Kingdom Hearts 4 that already have a release window.

Exophase suggests the information may have become accessible through an issue with Valve’s API. Unfortunately, that has led to the leak of certain games that have yet to receive their title.

Atlus teased Persona 6 in June 2026 and currently has no announced release date, making the timing of the achievement leak especially unusual. Atlus has yet to show substantial gameplay or reveal most of the game’s details publicly.

What are your thoughts on the Persona 6 Steam achievements list leak? Do you think Atlus will change anything close to the release? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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Ishan Adhikary

A gaming nerd who covers all things video games. Spending time playing games and writing about them was always a dream. Thanks to Beebom, I live it. Once I am done gaming, I write. Once I am done writing, I game. You feel me.

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