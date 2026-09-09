Persona 6 Steam Achievements Leak May Have Revealed Major Story and Gameplay Details

Persona 6 has barely shown anything since its announcement, but a Steam achievement list leak may have revealed some of the biggest details about the upcoming RPG. The list appeared on Exophase and contains 48 achievements, including references to the game’s setting, story locations, combat systems, social features, and a mysterious group called Hex.

Spoiler Warning: Following section includes major story spoilers and gameplay details that may appear in Persona 6.

According to the leaked Steam achievements for Persona 6, players will become members of Hex after signing a contract. Several achievements then reference arrests connected to locations such as Hellrite Stage, Justiceopolis, Reverie Dreamland, Craveheart Tower, Yama’s Ledger, Enlightenment Factory, and Unmasked Yokohama.

The list also appears to confirm that Persona 6 is set in Yokohama. Another achievement references investigation meetings and creating leads, while the Notebook appears to track more than 100 entries. This suggests investigation could play a larger role in the game alongside the traditional Persona formula.

As per the Persona 6 Steam achievements leak, Social features are also returning. The achievements refer to Major Arcana Connections, romance, events, part-time jobs, and Social Stats. One achievement requires players to form 80 Connections, while another requires maxing out every Social Stat.

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Combat appears to include several new systems as well. The list mentions handoffs, Bloodstruck skills, special rounds, Breaches, weapon upgrades, Spirit Crystallization, and Persona fusion involving three or more Personas. The Reaper also appears to return as an optional challenge.

All Persona 6 Leaked Steam Achievements

If you are looking for all the achievements and trophies revealed from the leaked data, here is the full list:

Achievement Task The Monster Within Awakened to the power of Persona. Welcome to Hex Signed the contract and became an official member of Hex. No Encores Arrested the perpetrator of the Hellrite Stage. Justice Always Prevails Arrested the perpetrator of Justiceopolis. Waking From the Dream Arrested the perpetrator of Reverie Dreamland. Who will win our lady’s favor? Arrested the perpetrator of Craveheart Tower. Lowest Circle of Hell Arrested the perpetrator of Yama’s Ledger. Obsession’s Reward Arrested the writer of the threatening letter. A Faith-Forged Path Foiled the scheme of the perpetrator behind the Enlightenment Factory. The Light That Guides You Home Arrested the perpetrator of Unmasked Yokohama. Our Stories Go On Watched the good ending. Birth of a Mod Master Unlock all possible upgrades on a single weapon. Walking the Yokohama Beat Unlocked everything Yokohama has to offer. Smart Cookie Aced an exam. Lonely No More Maxed out all Major Arcana Connections. Beacons of Starlight Unlocked all Major Arcana Connections. Threads Entwined Found romance. They Are My Strength Maxed out any Major Arcana Connection. We Fight As One Awakened your true Persona. Baby Boom Conceived 10 Personas. The Art of the Handoff Perform three handoffs in a row. Bloodied Badges Used at least one Bloodstruck skill on every party member. Wilhelmina’s Sincerest Thanks Arrested 10 Wanted Shadows and reported them to Wilhelmina. Deadly Force Dealt over 5000 damage in a single attack. Trick Shot Caller Initiated 20 battles using special rounds. Convicted Feline Arrested a Cat Burglar. Crimebuster Performed 50 arrests. Thornbreaker Destroy all thorns in a single Underworld. Search and Seizure Opened 100 treasure chests. Hex on the Offensive Got the advantage in battle 50 times. Knock Knock Performed a Breach. A True Monster Defeated the Reaper. Fusion Novice Performed a Dyad Fusion. Fusion Master Performed a fusion with three or more Personas. Behold! Create a spirit crystal through Spirit Crystallization. Fusion Esoterica Created Masakado. Wild Card Caused a skill to change with an Arcana card. Just Be Brave and Ask Invited someone out to an event. Part-Time Master Tried every part-time job. Pursuer of Potential Maxed out one Social Stat. Peak Performance Maxed out all Social Stats. Record Keeper Added more than 100 entries to the Notebook. Following The Thread Created a lead with three red strings remaining during an investigation meeting. Still coming out of your shell, huh? Helped look after Senpai. Retro Gaming 101 Played Police Panic. Friends Forever… anD EvEr… Arrested the Wanted Shadow Alice. The Power of Bonds Unlocked 10 Connection abilities. How many friends can a guy have? Formed 80 Connections.

Previously, SEGA’s Japanese website listing revealed the release window of Persona 6 to be 2027. This further connects the dots between the Steam trophies list for Persona 6 being uploaded before getting leaked.

Image Credit: SEGA

Atlus and Sega have not officially confirmed any of these details. The achievements could also change before release. The leak is part of a much larger batch of Steam achievement data. It includes numerous unreleased games, as well as titles like Kingdom Hearts 4 that already have a release window.

Exophase suggests the information may have become accessible through an issue with Valve’s API. Unfortunately, that has led to the leak of certain games that have yet to receive their title.

Atlus teased Persona 6 in June 2026 and currently has no announced release date, making the timing of the achievement leak especially unusual. Atlus has yet to show substantial gameplay or reveal most of the game’s details publicly.

What are your thoughts on the Persona 6 Steam achievements list leak? Do you think Atlus will change anything close to the release? Share your thoughts in the comments.