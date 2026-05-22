Bungie’s Destiny 2 Development Shutdown Has Fans Dunking on Marathon

Bungie has been having a terrible time ever since the first controversy aired regarding Marathon’s ‘art theft‘, which only amplified after the game failed to capture the players, leading to a big loss for Sony. Even though Marathon failed, Destiny 2 continued to be Bungie’s biggest and most well-received title. Unfortunately, Bungie announced earlier today that support for Destiny 2 will officially end, and that did not sit well with its player base. To express their frustration, Destiny 2 players are review bombing Marathon.

Destiny 2 Players Review Bomb Marathon to Rebel Against Support Closure

Destiny 2 has always had a dedicated player base, even though the numbers didn’t show it in recent years. The dedicated player base always appeared when a big update was released, and many of them were looking forward to Destiny 3. However, with Bungie facing major losses, they had to restructure their plans, prioritizing development for Marathon over supporting Destiny 2 or developing Destiny 3.

This has triggered many core Bungie fans, as Destiny 2 was the game that brought them to like Bungie in the first place. Most of them have no connection with Marathon, so seeing it being prioritized over a Destiny 3 release or Destiny 2 support did not make them happy. To express that, Destiny 2 players have started review bombing Marathon on Steam.

Killing d2 and not spending time on d3 for this game was the worst investment since ENRON.

This game should have never existed. Destiny 2 sacrificed so that this game could die along with it.

This game is the definition of mid. At least Destiny 2 had substance to it. This game doesn’t.

These are only a few reviews that highlight Destiny 2, instead of talking about Marathon. If we check the review graph, it clearly shows a major increase in negative reviews just after the announcement from Bungie.

Image Credit: Valve

But that’s not all. Bungie is also preparing a major layoff set to take place soon. According to rumors, closing the Destiny 2 support and bringing most of the focus to Marathon was done to do a mass layoff. This is obviously a move to protect the company’s losses and was bound to come after the big disappointment of Marathon’s release.

So, what’s your opinion on Bungie ending Destiny 2 support and planning to focus on Marathon? Do you agree with the players who are review bombing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.