Marathon to Grow ‘Beyond Extraction’ Shooter Genre with Major December, March Updates

Bungie is bringing a dedicated PvE experience to Marathon with the massive Symbiosis update in December 2026 and shifting focus from PvEvP to PvE through March 2027.

In an official post, Bungie talked about the future of the extraction shooter, following Marathon’s critical reception and low player count, to encourage new and returning players to join the game with the newest updates.

According to Bungie’s new X blog, Marathon’s Symbiosis update in December 2026 will mark the game’s “first significant step into the future.” The Symbiosis update will introduce a permanent PvE mode for players who want to play the extraction shooter without worrying about other Runners getting the drop on them.

The Symbiosis update will also add a new Team Deathmatch mode, which Bungie describes as a “direct, lower-commitment way to sharpen your skills and compete without putting a full run at risk.”

Image Credit: Bungie

Additionally, Bungie will overhaul Perimeter, the first map in Marathon, because it currently lacks the depth and variety of other zones in the game, such as Outpost and Night Marsh. The studio will add new points of interest and a new enemy, the Tick Queen, to make Perimeter more rewarding with the Symbiosis update.

Of course, Bungie will also add a new Marathon Shell, Bishop, along with a new social space to test your weapons and abilities with other Runners. From March 2027 onwards, Bungie will evolve Marathon into an “interconnected system of permanent PvE, PvP, and PvEvP experiences.” Here’s the plan for the following update:

A new onboarding experience

A refactored Cradle and deeper shell progression

More focused questlines and narrative

New alien combatants

An entirely new zone

So it’s clear Bungie wants to build more PvE-focused experiences, starting with the next Symbiosis update, as a more approachable way for new players who might not be well-versed in the PvEvP extraction shooter genre.

With Bungie reversing its Destiny 2 shutdown plans, the studio is also taking steps to rebuild player confidence in both Destiny 2 and Marathon. That said, are you excited for more PvE experiences in Marathon? Let us know.