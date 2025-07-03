FaceTime in iOS 26 Can Freeze Screen Upon Nudity Detection

With the release of the iOS 26 beta at last month’s WWDC event, Apple announced a variety of family tools designed for child accounts. One of these features is now available in FaceTime. The new FaceTime feature automatically freezes the screen if it detects nudity or someone undressing.

This new safety addition was discovered by @iDeviceHelpus on X. He shared a post with a screenshot of the FaceTime warning when it detects any inappropriate content during a call. It will show you two options to either end the call or continue if you are comfortable with it.

We checked for the option on our iPhone 16e, running the latest iOS 26 developer beta. It is labeled as a Sensitive Content Warning, available under FaceTime settings, and it is disabled by default.

What is concerning is that the feature should only work on child accounts. But it somehow triggered for an adult user as well. It raises several privacy concerns, chief among them is whether Apple is actively monitoring our FaceTime calls.

Apple’s Communication Safety on a child’s device page states that the feature “uses on-device machine learning to analyze photo and video attachments” to determine if it contains nudity. It further notes, “the photos and videos are analyzed on your child’s device, Apple doesn’t receive an indication that nudity was detected and doesn’t get access to the photos or videos as a result.” In short, everything is happening on the device, locally.

While this may ease concerns about privacy invasion, it still does not explain why it worked for an adult user’s iPhone. This could be a bug, as is common with early developer betas. But we will look more into it and report any further developments.