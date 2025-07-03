Squid Game Season 3 Ending Not Meant to Set Up American Spinoff, Says Creator

Squid Game Season 3 was released on June 27, 2025, with all six episodes, and gave us the ending that we never truly wanted. Gi-Hun entered the games to stop the brutal killings, but he eventually had to sacrifice himself to protect Kim Jun-Hee’s baby, who was born during the hide-and-seek game. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the final season of Squid Game managed to break Netflix’s viewership record within one day.

Gi-Hun wanted to meet his daughter, who lives in the U.S., but as he couldn’t make it out of the Squid Game premise alive, Hwang In-ho approaches his daughter and hands over his belongings to her. While Hwang In-ho was about to cross a street in his car, he watched a female recruiter making a man play Ddakji on the streets of LA. Of course, there are a few fans who believe that the last scene of Squid Game Season 3 teased the American version. However, Hwang Dong-hyuk finally reveals what the ending really meant.

In an interview, Squid Game creator opened up that he wanted to give the finale an impactful ending. So, he decided to bring a female recruiter to give it an intriguing touch. Additionally, as he is a fan of the Oscar-winning American actress Cate Blanchett, he brought her on board. Dong-hyuk just wanted to showcase how the system repeats itself, so even if the Squid Game ended in Korea, it can still continue in other parts of the world.

“I knew I wanted to have a woman recruiter, because I thought it would be something different and a little more impactful. Because it’s just one line and it’s a moment that you get to see this person, I wanted someone who had the charisma that could dominate the screen in an instant.”

Also, when asked about David Fincher’s U.S. remake of Squid Game, he stated that he hasn’t heard any official news about it from Netflix, so it wouldn’t be right to comment on it. Moreover, the creator also revealed that whenever a Season 4 gets on the card, he will certainly be the one to lead it.