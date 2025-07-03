Bradley Cooper Confirmed to Play Jor-El in Superman (2025)

James Gunn’s brand new DCU is all set to kick off in no time, and while we are waiting for the movie to hit our nearest theaters, Gunn has yet again confirmed a casting rumor. James Gunn has confirmed that Bradley Cooper will appear in the Superman film as Jor-El, Superman’s biological father, who sent him to Earth as a baby.

Image Credit: DC Studios (via X/Superman)

Recently, James Gunn and other people involved in the creation of Superman appeared in Las Vegas for promotions. Here, Gunn appeared in a press conference and was asked about the rumors surrounding Bradley Cooper being added to the cast of Superman. To this, Gunn responded by confirming that Bradley Cooper will appear as Jor-El in Superman. He spoke to Jake’s Takes as well and said that at this point, Cooper has simply done him a favour.

“Really, Bradley’s just doing me a favor, he’s a friend. We’ve stayed in close contact since the Guardians movies, and I admire him greatly as an actor and as a director. I just said, ‘Hey, will you do me a favor? Come down, go to England, we’re going to shoot you in a 3D environment, make a hologram of you, and you can play Jor-El, He was like, ‘Okay.’”

Now, including Jor-El as a hologram is a rather impressive detail added to Superman because it has already been made clear that this movie will not cover the hero’s origin. So, for him to have found the Hologram of his father makes much more sense than showing us Kal-El being sent to Earth by his parents from a dying Krypton. So, what do you think of this cast update? Do let us know in the comments.