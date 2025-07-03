Black Ops 6 and Warzone Is Getting an American Dad Crossover

Following the release of the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update, dataminers have uncovered that an American Dad crossover could be coming to Call of Duty very soon.

The expansive leaks have shown nearly all the contents of the crossover, including Operator skins, weapon blueprints, voice lines, and more.

The COD Season 4 Reloaded update is themed around adult animated content, as indicated by the ongoing Beavis and Butt-Head event, which released alongside cel-shaded variants of maps such as Skyline, Nuketown, Stakeout, and more. The update’s blog post also mentioned a ‘CODtoons’ event coming later this season, and according to leaks, the event will carry cosmetics based on Seth MacFarlane’s American Dad.

The collaboration details were first unearthed by credible dataminers, including @HeyImAlaix and @realityuk_ on X. They dug into the game’s files and shared in-game footage of Operator skins modeled after the show’s protagonist, Stan Smith, and his alien frenemy, Roger.

The former’s Operator sports his trademark blue suit, while Roger gets three separate skins, all of which display the alien wearing an elaborate mechanical disguise.

These skins will reportedly be available via separate bundles later this season. Stan Smith’s Operator bundle, which contains the character skin and two weapon blueprints, will cost 2,400 COD Points (around $19.99). On the other hand, Roger’s bundle, which comes with three skins and two weapon blueprints, is priced at 2,800 COD Points (around $30).

The aforementioned CODtoons event will also offer some American Dad-themed items for free, including a loading screen depicting the Smith Household, and a Calling Card featuring Stan. It’s unclear when the event or the bundles are scheduled to release, so we’ll need to wait for the official announcement.

Will you be purchasing the American Dad cosmetics when they land in the store? Be sure to let us know in the comments.