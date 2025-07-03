Black Clover Season 2 Enters Production Officially

Created by Yūki Tabata, Black Clover is one of the most celebrated anime and manga franchises of all time. Of course, there have been some ups and downs with the manga, but over the years, manga fans loved being a part of Asta’s incredible journey. Like the manga series, the anime adaptation of Black Clover also went through a rough patch. However, it seems that the “rough patch” is about to come to an end, as recently, Season 2 of Black Clover was officially confirmed.

The anime adaptation of Black Clover from Pierrot began in 2017, and fans were blessed with hundreds of amazing anime episodes, including several filler episodes. The anime followed a weekly release schedule, and it continued to release new episodes every week until 2021. After that, the anime series went on a long hiatus, and since then, fans have been desperately waiting for any official confirmation on the anime’s return.

Fortunately, the wait is now over, as a listing on Shueisha (spotted by WSJ manga on X) confirmed that the sequel of the Black Clover anime is now in production. Of course, there’s still no confirmation on the release date of the sequel, but we have to assume that the creators will reveal more information later this year.

Honestly, Studio Pierrot has been busy with other massive projects as well, including the Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Arc. So, even though fans would want Black Clover to return to our screens in 2025, it’s likely that we won’t see Asta back on our screens before 2026.

Black Clover released a total of 170 episodes before ending its first run, and it covered the events from the Elf Reincarnation arc. However, the creators announced an indefinite hiatus after finishing that story arc.

The reason for the hiatus was not quality or any legal disputes; instead, the anime went on a long break because it caught up to the manga series. Studio Pierrot didn’t have enough content left to release new episodes. But now that the manga series is on its final story arc, and it has already been five years since the anime went on hiatus, it’s about time that the anime makes its much-awaited return.