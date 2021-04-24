After hyping it for quite a long time, CD Projekt Red, following multiple delays, finally launched the much-awaited futuristic, sci-fi RPG game Cyberpunk 2077 late last year. However, due to the numerous in-game bugs and issues after launch, the developers faced a generous amount of backlash from the community. Nonetheless, as per the developers, Cyberpunk 2077 was still one of the biggest games for CDPR, selling over 13.7 million copies worldwide.

Now, for the uninitiated, after Cyberpunk 2077 released, the title was filled with hard-to-miss in-game bugs and major compatibility issues with older consoles, including the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The situation was so bad for players that Sony removed the game from its PlayStation Store and had to offer refunds. Following such controversies, the CEO of CDPR even apologized for the botched-up launch and promised to deliver necessary updates to fix the bugs.

Nonetheless, these mess-ups did not affect CD Projekt Red’s profitability as it sold over 13.7 million copies of the game in 2020. However, as per earlier predictions by analysts, the game was to sell more than 15 million copies after launch.

The company reports that it had to issue around 30,000 refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 as players were not able to play it on older consoles. As per reports, the company spent around $2.23 million on its “Help Me Refund Program”. The said program launched right after the launch of the RPG title.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red also suffered a massive ransomware attack recently. As per our reporting, the attacker gained access to the source codes of games like Cyberpunk 2077, the Witcher 3, and Gwent.