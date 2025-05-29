Cyberpunk 2 Has Officially Entered Pre-Production, CD Projekt Red Confirms

CD Projekt Red has officially confirmed that Cyberpunk 2 pre-production has begun. The announcement came as part of the studio’s latest 2025 financial report. The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, previously known as Project Orion, has now moved past the conceptual stage. While “Cyberpunk 2” might not be the final name, CD Projekt is using it publicly, at least for now.

Cyberpunk 2 Pre-Production Begins With 96 Devs

Currently, 96 developers are working on Cyberpunk 2, while over 400 are focused on The Witcher 4. CD Projekt clarified that Cyberpunk 2 will be the company’s next major project after its Witcher efforts. In a slide, the studio showcased where all the workforce is going on behind the scenes.

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED

In the same update, CD Projekt revealed that Phantom Liberty has sold more than 10 million copies since its release in 2023. This shows there’s still strong interest in the Cyberpunk universe. While the game is only in pre-production, the dev team has started developing ideas, prototypes, and plans for what’s to come.

Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith also teased an exciting new detail. In addition to returning to Night City, Cyberpunk 2 will feature a second location. As Pondsmith described it, this new location is a dark, gritty city with a vibe that he described as “Chicago gone wrong.”

Don’t Expect Cyberpunk 2 Anytime Soon

Despite the buzz, Cyberpunk 2 pre-production means we’re still years away from release. CD Projekt’s leadership said its typical development cycle from pre-production to launch takes four to five years. That would place a possible release sometime around 2030 or later. With GTA 6 releasing in 2026, we can expect CD Projekt RED to target the next crown after the Rockstar game is old by at least four years.

Despite Cyberpunk 2 being only in pre-production, it’s a big moment for the studio and fans of Night City. The sequel is officially real, it’s underway, and for now, it’s Cyberpunk 2.

Are you excited for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel? What are your favorite elements from the futuristic open world that you would want the studio to recreate? Do tell us in the comments below.