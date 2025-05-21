Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Teases a New City with “Chicago Gone Wrong” Vibes

If you are a fan of Cyberpunk, you might already know about the sequel to the iconic open-world game. The game created one of the most iconic explorable maps in Night City, but it seems the sequel is ready for more. CD Projekt Red’s upcoming sequel, codenamed Project Orion, is set to expand the Cyberpunk universe beyond Night City. Mike Pondsmith, the creator behind the Cyberpunk 2077 tabletop RPG, revealed that the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will feature a new second city, describing it as “more like Chicago gone wrong.”

Pondsmith shared this statement in a Digital Dragons 2025 interview on the tvgry YouTube channel. Pondsmith mostly helped shape the game’s world, characters, and mechanics. So, it is certain that with Project Orion, he will also be massively involved.

Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel to Have More than One City

As per his words, while Night City remains a central location, this new metropolis promises a distinct atmosphere, diverging from the Blade Runner-inspired aesthetic. Pondsmith’s comments suggest a grittier urban environment, potentially drawing inspiration from Chicago’s architecture and culture.

This was more of a slip from him, as he shared during an interview that he talked to one of the environment guys at CDPR for a long time. Pondsmith followed this up by saying:

“He was explaining how the new place in Project Orion looks, because there is another city we visit. I’m not telling you any more than that. But there is another city we visit. Night City is still there. But I remember looking at that and going, yeah, I understand the feel you are going for, and this really works.”

During the same interview, Pondsmith goes beyond and says this new city has a “Chicago gone wrong” vibe. There could be chances of a DLC similar to Phantom Liberty. Well, soon after, he also said, “I am not saying more than that.” Right now, Project Orion is in the early concept phase. CD Projekt Red’s Boston and Vancouver teams are leading the charge.

Also Read: CD Projekt Red and Scopely Are Teaming up for an IP Adaptation

That means a lot could still change before we get our hands on it. Still, it’s clear the devs want to build on what made Cyberpunk 2077 special, just adding a corrupted brand-new place. As a fan, I can’t wait to see how this new city fits into the world that is known for its ‘Night City’. It will be interesting to see how CDPR blends different settings in one game.

Fans have speculated about this new setting since discovering in-game posters advertising a Transcontinental Maglev Network connecting Night City to Chicago, set to open in 2080. This detail hints at a possible timeline and setting for the sequel.

What are your thoughts on a new city in the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel? Do tell us in the comments below.