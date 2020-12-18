Following backlash from PS4 owners, Sony has decided to take down the much-hyped Cyberpunk 2077 game from PlayStation Store until further notice. The company is also accepting refund requests from unhappy gamers who purchased the game from the PlayStation Store.

Refund Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store

“SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice,” wrote the company.

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

You might face difficulties when you’re raising the refund request at this moment. The company, through its Twitter handle, has acknowledged the issue and promises to fix the problem as soon as possible. If you’re still facing issues, trying after a few hours might just do the trick.

We’re aware some users are experiencing issues accessing the form available within the provided link. We’re working to get it up and running as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

Soon after Sony clarified its stance, CD Projekt Red’s management board reiterated the decision on its investor website. “The decision was undertaken following our discussion with SIE regarding a full refund for all gamers who had purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund at this time,” reads the note.

However, if you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 and are happy with the game, you can continue playing. “All copies of the game previously purchased digitally on PlayStation Store remain available for use by their respective buyers. Gamers can still buy physical versions of the game in retail and mail-order stores. All copies, whether digital or physical, will continue to receive support and updates from the Company,” the company added.

The development comes just a week after CD Projekt Red launched the game across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia. Earlier this week, the company had posted a public apology for not meeting the expectations of players. CyberPunk 2077’s team also promised to release two patches by February and enabled the option to opt for refunds.