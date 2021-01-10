After numerous delays and company issues, CD Projekt Red finally released what they have been teasing for years. So, whoever has been following Cyberpunk 2077 closely will be not surprised to learn that it has lost 79% of its initial players. Well, that is surely a bummer for the creators as they already suffered a lot for the game.

The hype surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 was very real and with so much hype comes huge expectations. Needless to say that the game failed to deliver with its extremely buggy launch, especially on the next-gen consoles. Now, Steam numbers indicate that the game dropped down to 250,000 players, which is almost three-fourth of its original player base.

Well, I would say that RPG games do tend to lose players over time. One might finish the storyline and look for new challenges, or get bored easily, but the fact that it happened in a month is what’s astonishing. The Witcher 3 also saw a similar drop in the number of players, but it took months for that to happen.

Having said that, CD Projekt Red’s futuristic RPG is still a financial hit as it managed to sell 13 million copies and was still in Steam’s top-selling game list maintaining the top position until January 3rd.

The developers are currently working on bug fixes for the dissatisfied console players and also facing a class-action lawsuit. I really hope that the devs can smoothen the situation real soon so that players can return to the game happily.