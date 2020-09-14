Being one of the most hyped video games in the market, CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is finally hitting the markets on November 19, 2020. It will be a futuristic RPG featuring John Wick-star, Keanu Reeves and the developers have worked quite a lot to deliver an immersive storyline for the game. However, concerns about microtransactions in the game were constant amongst the waiting fans and now we finally have an answer from the developers.

In a recent tweet (below), the “Cyberpunk 2077” developers confirmed that there will be no microtransactions in the game. The developers tweeted out a statement back in early 2019 that there will be “no microtransactions” in the game. However, due to the constant concerns among the fans, the developers retweeted their earlier tweet with the statement “Nothing changed. Cyberpunk 2077 is a single-player game with zero microtransactions. One single purchase. No tricks. Don’t believe the clickbait”.

Nothing changed. Cyberpunk 2077 is a single player game with zero microtransactions. One single purchase. No tricks. Don't believe the clickbait. https://t.co/qX0iZwsAf2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 7, 2020

Now, although the RPG single-player game will have “zero microtransactions”, the developers wrote that the online, multiplayer version of the game would include in-game purchases.

“Cyberpunk multiplayer/online, which is a separate project, will have some microtransactions, but we said that a year ago already.”, wrote CD Projekt Red.

However, for this also, the developers got a bashing from many Twitter users as gamers have always been against microtransactions in video games.

To be honest, microtransactions in free-to-play titles like Apex Legends and Valorant seems fair. But if I am getting a game for $60 (~Rs 4,425), then I expect to enjoy all the content the developers can offer without paying anything extra.

What do you guys think about this decision by the Cyberpunk developers to include microtransactions in the multiplayer version of the game? Do let us know down in the comments.