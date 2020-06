Earlier this month, we saw EA’s Motive Studios announce the new game in the Star Wars universe, Star Wars: Squadrons. Now, in our aforementioned piece, we mentioned that the $40 game will have no in-game micro-transactions. Well now, we have confirmation from the developers of the game.

In a recent tweet (below), Motive’s writer Mitch Dryer retweeted a piece about Star Wars: Squadrons not having micro-transactions with a statement, “ZERO MICROTRANSACTIONS, None”.

Apart from this confirmation, another Motive Studios executive, Ian Frazier told Gameinformer that

Ian, in the recent interview, said that¬†“Our mindset has been very old school. We’re trying to say with this game that we have a $40 price point, we want to feel generous to players, and we want it to feel like a complete experience. Like ‘You gave us your $40. Here’s a game that you will love. Thank you.’ That’s it. This isn’t something we are building around a live-service strategy. It’s built around a game that is complete and great in its own right. That’s not to say we will never add anything, I guess we could, but it’s not presented as a live service.”

He says that of course there’s a possibility for “more” as there is the option of playing the game with friends. However, the creators want players to focus on the base in-game content without thinking about any new item or element getting implemented in the game. The $40 (~Rs 3020) game would come as a whole package rather than a part of a set.¬†