Taiwan’s Computex 2020 is the latest tech expo to be canceled because of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. The organizers had earlier postponed the show from June to September, but it has now been canceled for good this year.

Officially, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA) said that the show is being ‘rescheduled’ to 2021 keeping in mind the safety of exhibitors, delegates, and visitors.

While this year’s event has been canceled, the organizers expect to hold next year’s event as usual. In an official press release, the organizers said that Computex 2021 will be held from June 1-5 next year. Hopefully, the pandemic will be a distant memory by then, and the event will go ahead as planned.

Computex 2020 is the latest in a long line of events, conferences and summits to be canceled because of COVID-19. While some major events like MWC 2020, Google I/O and Facebook F8, have been canceled entirely, others, like Apple’s WWDC 2020 and Microsoft’s Ignite 2020, were moved online.

In case you’re finding it hard to keep track of the endless array of events, symposiums and seminars that are being canceled, postponed or rescheduled, you can just go over to a site called ‘IsItCancelledYet‘ to check the status of upcoming events.

As for Computex, it is one of the premier tech expos in Asia. It was first held in 1981 as a nondescript little show for small businesses. However, it has since matured into a massive conference, with exhibitors from around the world. Taiwanese firms, such as Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, D-Link and others, almost always have something new to unveil at the annual event.