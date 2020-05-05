Back in March, Apple announced that it’s moving its annual developer’s conference — WWDC 2020 — to an online-only format in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. Today, the company has put out a press release announcing that the event will be held starting June 22.

WWDC is the place where Apple announces new iterations for its operating systems for smartphones, Macs, Apple TV, iPads, and Apple Watch. The company also showcases a bunch of upcoming features that it’s been working on at the keynote event. Moreover, the event is also when the company releases developer versions of its upcoming software, which means we will get to try out iOS 14, watchOS 7, and whatever the company calls the next version of macOS.

The company also announced the ‘Swift Student Challenge’ which is expected to be a platform for students to showcase their love of coding by creating their own Swift Playgrounds. Craig Federighi, Apple’s SVP of Software Engineering, said “As we look forward to WWDC20, although our gathering will be virtual this year, we want to recognize and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from around the world. We can’t wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into a reality through the Swift Student Challenge.”

WWDC 2020 begins on June 22 and will be accessible using the Apple Developer App (download) and the Developer website for free for all developers. Also, if you’re interested in entering the Swift Student Challenge, you can send in your entry till May 17, 11:59PM PDT on this link.