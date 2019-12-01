Disney+ launched earlier this month in various countries including the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. However, a native dedicated official app for the streaming service is not available on macOS so far. Hence, macOS users have to use the service in the browser, which can be quite inconvenient. Well, not anymore. A developer has created a standalone app called Clicker that offers a native experience of Disney+ on macOS.

Clicker for Disney+ app for macOS lets you get that seamless experience you always wanted. You can launch the Clicker app right from your macOS dock. Moreover, it supports the native picture-in-picture mode of macOS, a feature that a lot of people will appreciate.

The best part about the Clicker app is its integration with Touch Bar. You can use the Touchbar for controlling the captions, toggling picture-in-picture mode, and even media controls. Cool, right?

As far as the pricing and availability are concerned, the app is being offered for free. All you have to do is enter your email address to access the download link. In case you’re looking for other streaming services, the developer offers macOS apps for Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube TV.

With over 10 million subscribers within the first 24 hours, Disney+ does seem to attract a lot of Disney fans. In case you’re not in the supported regions and can’t wait to watch Disney+ Originals, check out our guide to watch Disney+ in your country right now.

It is worth noting that you can still watch Disney+ on Apple’s TV app but the experience would not be as intuitive as Clicker. Check out Clicker for Disney+ from the link below and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.

Check-out Clicker for Disney+