Going by latest developments, Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos may face some serious competition in the days ahead. Launched with much fanfare earlier this week, Disney+ reportedly signed-up 10 million subscribers in its first day. According to reports, the live-action Star Wars show, ‘The Mandalorian’, was the most popular program on the platform on Day-1, with more than 2 million people streaming it on the first day itself.

Disney+ was launched with a lot of hype on Tuesday, although it wasn’t entirely smooth sailing for the company right out the gate. According to reports, the overwhelming interest meant Disney+ faced severe technical glitches that prevented many users from accessing the service in the initial hours. Thankfully, though, the issues seemed to have been ironed out by the end of the day.

If the start is anything to go by, Disney+ is poised to become one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, with a report from Apptopia suggesting that the app was downloaded some 3.2 million times within the first 24 hours of its launch. The service is supported on a number of platforms, including the web, Android, iOS, iPadOS, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 and more.

Meanwhile, research firm MoffettNathanson said in October that it expected Disney+ to hit 18 million subscribers by FY2020, although, latest developments might suggest that the service will achieve those figures earlier than expected. Sadly, though, Disney+ is only available in the US, Canada and The Netherlands for now, but it is expected to be rolled out globally, including in India, where it’s rumored to be priced starting at Rs. 590 per month.