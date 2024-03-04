Home > AI > Anthropic Announces Claude 3 AI Models; Beats GPT-4 and Gemini 1.0 Ultra

Anthropic Announces Claude 3 AI Models; Beats GPT-4 and Gemini 1.0 Ultra

Arjun Sha
comment Comments 0
In Short
  • Anthropic, backed by Google and Amazon, has released a new family of Claude 3 AI models -- Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku.
  • The largest Claude 3 Opus model beats OpenAI's GPT-4 model and Google's Gemini 1.0 Ultra model in all key benchmarks.
  • All three models support a context window of 200K tokens and come with vision capability as well.

Another week, another AI model surpassed GPT-4, at least on benchmarks. This time, it’s Anthropic, the company formed by ex-OpenAI members Daniela and Dario Amodei, who are siblings. The company has launched a family of Claude 3 models featuring Opus (largest and most capable), Sonnet (mid-size), and Haiku (smallest) models. Anthropic says the Claude 3 Opus model beats GPT-4 and Gemini 1.0 Ultra on all popular benchmarks.

Claude 3 Benchmarks

Anthropic has tested all three models on popular benchmarks like MMLU, GPQA, GSM8K, MATH, HumanEval, HellaSwag, and more. On MMLU, Claude 3 Opus scored 86.8% whereas GPT-4 has a reported score of 86.4%. Gemini 1.0 Ultra got 83.7% on the same 5-shot prompting technique.

claude 3 vs gpt-4 vs gemini ultra benchmarks
Image Courtesy: Anthropic

On the HumanEval benchmark that tests coding ability, the largest Opus model scored 84.9%, much higher than GPT-4’s 67% and Gemini 1.0 Ultra’s 74.4% score. The Clade 3 Opus model even defeated GPT-4 in the HellaSwag test but with a slight margin. It scored 95.4% whereas GPT-4 got 95.3% and Gemini 1.0 Ultra achieved 87.8%.

Claude 3 Capabilities

Overall, the largest Claude 3 Opus model looks very promising and we will definitely test it against GPT-4, Gemini 1.5 Pro, and Mistral Large so stay tuned with us. Apart from that, Anthropic says that all three models have great capabilities in analysis and forecasting, nuanced content creation, code generation, and fluency in international languages like Spanish, Japanese, and French.

opus vision capability
Image Courtesy: Anthropic

Claude 3 models also have vision capability, however, Anthropic is not marketing them as multimodal models. Anthropic says the vision capability in Claude 3 can help enterprise customers process charts, graphs, and technical diagrams. On benchmarks, it does better than GPT-4V but slightly lags behind Gemini 1.0 Ultra.

200K Context Length

In terms of context length, Anthropic says that all three models will initially offer a context window of 200K tokens, which is quite large, I must say. In addition, the company says that Claude 3 family models can process more than 1 million tokens, however, this capability will be available to select customers only.

opus niah test
Image Courtesy: Anthropic

On the Needle In A Haystack (NIAH) test with over 200K tokens, the Opus model performed exceptionally well with over 99% accurate retrieval, just like Gemini 1.5 Pro. Claude has been one of the best AI models for long context retrieval, and the performance has significantly improved with Claude 3.

Recommended Articles
AI Models in India to Require Govt Approval; What are the Implications?
Arjun Sha Mar 4, 2024
Meet Groq, a Lightning Fast AI Accelerator that Beats ChatGPT and Gemini
Arjun Sha Feb 22, 2024
How to Sign Up for Gemini 1.5 Pro Waitlist to Get Early Access
Arjun Sha Mar 4, 2024

Performance and Pricing

Coming to performance, Anthropic states that Claude 3 models are quite fast and the largest Opus model offers the same performance as Claude 2 and 2.1, but with better intelligence. The mid-size Sonnet model is almost 2x faster than Claude 2 and 2.1. On top of that, Anthropic mentions that Claude 3 models are significantly less likely to refuse to answer, which was an issue in earlier models.

You can start using the flagship Opus model by subscribing to Claude Pro which costs $23.60 after taxes. And the mid-size Claude 3 Sonnet is already deployed on the free version of claude.ai (visit). Finally, developers can immediately access APIs for Opus and Sonnet models.

claude 3 API pricing
Image Courtesy: Anthropic

As for the API pricing, Claude 3 Opus with a 200K context window costs $15 per one million tokens (input) and $75 per one million tokens (output). In comparison to GPT-4 Turbo ($10 input / $30 output with 128K context), the pricing seems quite expensive.

Nevertheless, what do you think about the new family of models released by Anthropic, especially the Opus model? Let us know in the comment section below.

SOURCE Anthropic
#Tags
#AI#Anthropic#Claude

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

AI Models in India to Require Govt Approval; What are the Implications?
#AI #Google Gemini #OpenAI
AI Models in India to Require Govt Approval; What are the Implications?
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
The Indian IT Ministry (MeitY) has issued a new advisory for tech companies offering AI models and services in India. The advisory asks tech firms to get approval before deploying "untested" AI models in India. The government later clarified that the advisory applies to large companies like Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, etc., and not startups. The advisory also requests companies to embed permanent metadata in generated data to easily identify the first originator.
Read full article
How to Sign Up for Gemini 1.5 Pro Waitlist to Get Early Access
#AI #Google Gemini
How to Sign Up for Gemini 1.5 Pro Waitlist to Get Early Access
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
You can sign up for the Gemini 1.5 Pro waitlist via Google AI Studio and get early access to the flagship model with a context window of 1 million tokens. The model is currently in preview, so Google is offering access for free to test and evaluate the model. That said, there is no API available for Gemini 1.5 Pro yet, just like Gemini 1.0 Ultra.
Read full article
Elon Musk Sues OpenAI and Sam Altman Over AGI Fear
#AI #Elon Musk #OpenAI
Elon Musk Sues OpenAI and Sam Altman Over AGI Fear
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
In a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk has sued OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman in the San Francisco Superior Court on Thursday. Musk claims that OpenAI has become a closed-source company and it's only developing new technologies to maximize profits. Further, Musk says that Microsoft is leveraging its power and influencing OpenAI's operations. Musk is seeking an injunction against OpenAI and Microsoft from taking advantage of the AGI technology and cashing in for profits.
Read full article
I Got Access to Gemini 1.5 Pro, and It's Better Than GPT-4 and Gemini 1.0 Ultra
#AI #Google Gemini #Opinion
I Got Access to Gemini 1.5 Pro, and It's Better Than GPT-4 and Gemini 1.0 Ultra
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
We got our hands on the Gemini 1.5 Pro model via Google AI Studio, and after probing the model on a multitude of tests, we can say that Google has finally delivered an immensely powerful AI model. It's easily on par with GPT-4 model by OpenAI and surpasses Google's largest Gemini 1.0 Ultra model. It's excellent at advanced reasoning, can process videos, handles large corpus of data in a single window, and you can do so much more. Read our detailed comparison between Gemini 1.5 Pro, Gemini 1.0 Ultra, and GPT-4.
Read full article
What the Gemini Image Generation Fiasco Tells Us About Google's Approach to AI
#AI #Google #Google Gemini
What the Gemini Image Generation Fiasco Tells Us About Google's Approach to AI
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
After Gemini generated some inaccurate and offensive images, Google has been accused of anti-white bias by critics from many quarters. In response, Google has temporarily turned off image generation of people in Gemini. Moreover, many accuse Google of aggressively tuning the model to represent diversity which seems to have backfired. So what explains this debacle and Google's overall approach to AI? Read on to find out.
Read full article
Windows Copilot Needs to Break Free from the Shackles of a Chatbox
#Microsoft #Windows Copilot
Windows Copilot Needs to Break Free from the Shackles of a Chatbox
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Microsoft introduced Windows Copilot with much pomp and hype, but is it really an intelligent AI assistant to help you with everyday Windows tasks? Turns out, it's just another AI chatbot like Edge Copilot with few system integrations. Microsoft decided to replace Cortana with Windows Copilot, but there is close to zero feature parity and feels like a downgrade. Windows Copilot should embrace vision models to perform system actions locally like composing emails, interacting with various files, setting alarms, tweaking system settings, and more.
Read full article
Meet Groq, a Lightning Fast AI Accelerator that Beats ChatGPT and Gemini
#AI #Groq
Meet Groq, a Lightning Fast AI Accelerator that Beats ChatGPT and Gemini
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Groq is a company formed by ex-Google TPU engineers who have developed an LPU (Language Processing Unit) that can generate outputs at a blistering speed. It can generate over 500 tokens per second while using a 7B model and close to 250 tokens per second while using a 70B model. ChatGPT and Gemini generate responses at a speed of 50 to 60 tokens per second. The Groq LPUs are said to be highly performant with much less latency and minimum energy consumption. With the introduction of LPUs, expect instant interaction with AI models soon.
Read full article
Load More