Home > AI > AI Models in India to Require Govt Approval; What are the Implications?

AI Models in India to Require Govt Approval; What are the Implications?

Arjun Sha
comment Comments 0
In Short
  • The Indian IT Ministry has issued a new advisory for large tech companies offering AI services and foundational AI models in India.
  • The new advisory mandates large tech giants to seek permission from the government before deploying "untested" AI models.
  • The government has asked AI platforms to embed a permanent identifier in generated data for easier identification of the first originator.

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) recently issued an advisory to tech platforms and intermediaries operating in India to comply with regulations outlined under IT Rules, 2021. The new advisory asks companies like Google, OpenAI, and other technology firms to “undertake due diligence” and ensure compliance within the next 15 days.

In what’s new, the IT Ministry has asked tech companies to get explicit permission from the Government of India before deploying “untested” AI models (and software products developed on such models) in India.

The advisory states, “The use of under-testing / unreliable Artificial Intelligence model(s) /LLM/Generative Al, software(s) or algorithm(s) and its availability to the users on Indian Internet must be done so with explicit permission of the Government of India and be deployed only after appropriately labeling the possible and inherent fallibility or unreliability of the output generated. Further, ‘consent popup’ mechanism may be used to explicitly inform the users about the possible and inherent fallibility or unreliability of the output generated.

Although the advisory is not legally binding on platforms and intermediaries, it has drawn criticism from tech firms across the world, suggesting that it might stifle AI innovation in India. Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity AI, called it a “bad move by India.”

To clarify the advisory, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, took to X to shed light on the key points. He said that seeking permission from the government is only applicable to large platforms, which include giants like Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft. He said advisory doesn’t apply to startups. He also points out that the advisory is aimed at “untested” AI platforms.

It’s worth noting that India’s home-grown Ola released its Krutrim AI chatbot recently, marketing the chatbot as having “an innate sense of India[n] cultural sensibilities and relevance“. However, according to an Indian Express report, the Krutrim AI chatbot is highly prone to hallucinations.

Besides that, MeitY has asked AI companies to “not permit any bias or discrimination or threaten the integrity of the electoral process including via the use of Artificial Intelligence model(s)/ LLM/ Generative Al, software(s) or algorithm(s).

The fresh advisory is issued in the backdrop of Google Gemini’s recent misfire where the AI model responded to a politically sensitive question, drawing ire from the establishment. Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s IT Minister, warned Google that “racial and other biases will not be tolerated.”

Google quickly addressed the issue and said, “Gemini is built as a creativity and productivity tool and may not always be reliable, especially when it comes to responding to some prompts about current events, political topics, or evolving news. This is something that we’re constantly working on improving.”

In the US, Google recently faced criticism after Gemini’s image generation model failed to produce images of white people. Users accused Google of anti-white bias. Following the incident, Google has disabled the image generation of people in Gemini and is working to improve the model.

Apart from that, the advisory says if platforms or its users don’t comply with these rules, it might result in “potential penal consequences.”

The advisory reads, “It is reiterated that non-compliance to the provisions of the IT Act and/or IT Rules would result in potential penal consequences to the intermediaries or platforms or its users when identified, including but not limited to prosecution under IT Act and several other statues of the criminal code.

What Could be the Implications?

While the advisory is not legally binding on tech companies, MeitY has requested intermediaries to submit an Action Taken-cum-Status report to the Ministry within 15 days. This can have wider ramifications not just for tech giants offering AI services in India, but may also stifle AI adoption and overall technological progress in India in the long term.

Many are concerned that it may create more red tape from the government and large companies may be hesitant to release powerful new AI models in India, fearing regulatory overreach. So far, all tech firms have kept up with the latest trends in releasing advanced AI models in India, on par with Western countries. In contrast, Western countries are being extremely cautious about AI regulations that may hinder progress.

The new regulation may create “more red tape” from the Indian government and large companies may be hesitant to release powerful new AI models in India, fearing regulatory overreach

Apart from that, experts say that the advisory is “vague” and does not define what is “untested.” Companies like Google and OpenAI do extensive testing before releasing a model. However, as is the case with AI models, they are trained on a large corpus of data scraped from the web and may exhibit hallucinations, producing an incorrect response.

Nearly all AI chatbots disclose this information on their homepage. How is the government going to decide which models are untested, and under what frameworks?

Interestingly, the advisory asks tech firms to label or embed a “permanent unique metadata or identifier” in AI-generated data (text, audio, visual, or audio-visual) to identify the first originator, creator, user, or intermediary. This brings us to traceability in AI.

It is an evolving area of research in the AI field, and so far, we have not seen any credible way to detect AI-written text, let alone identify the originator through embedded metadata.

OpenAI shut down its AI Classifier tool last year, which was aimed at distinguishing human-written text and AI-written text as it was giving false positive results. To fight AI-generated misinformation, Adobe, Google, and OpenAI have recently employed the C2PA (Content Provenance and Authenticity) standard on their products which adds a watermark and metadata to generated images. However, the metadata and watermark can be easily removed or edited using online tools and services.

Currently, there is no foolproof method to identify the originator or user through embedded metadata. So, MeitY’s request to embed a permanent identifier in synthetic data is untenable at this point.

So that is all about MeitY’s new advisory for tech companies offering AI models and services in India. What is your opinion on this subject? Let us know in the comments section below.

#Tags
#AI#featured#Google Gemini#OpenAI

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Anthropic Announces Claude 3 AI Models; Beats GPT-4 and Gemini 1.0 Ultra
#AI #Anthropic #Claude
Anthropic Announces Claude 3 AI Models; Beats GPT-4 and Gemini 1.0 Ultra
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Anthropic has released a new family of Claude 3 models -- Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku. The largest and most capable Claude 3 Opus model beats GPT-4 and Gemini 1.0 Ultra in all major benchmarks. According to Anthropic, all three models support a context window of 200K tokens and deliver 99% accuracy with great recall. Plus, they come with vision capability as well.
Read full article
How to Sign Up for Gemini 1.5 Pro Waitlist to Get Early Access
#AI #Google Gemini
How to Sign Up for Gemini 1.5 Pro Waitlist to Get Early Access
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
You can sign up for the Gemini 1.5 Pro waitlist via Google AI Studio and get early access to the flagship model with a context window of 1 million tokens. The model is currently in preview, so Google is offering access for free to test and evaluate the model. That said, there is no API available for Gemini 1.5 Pro yet, just like Gemini 1.0 Ultra.
Read full article
Elon Musk Sues OpenAI and Sam Altman Over AGI Fear
#AI #Elon Musk #OpenAI
Elon Musk Sues OpenAI and Sam Altman Over AGI Fear
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
In a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk has sued OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman in the San Francisco Superior Court on Thursday. Musk claims that OpenAI has become a closed-source company and it's only developing new technologies to maximize profits. Further, Musk says that Microsoft is leveraging its power and influencing OpenAI's operations. Musk is seeking an injunction against OpenAI and Microsoft from taking advantage of the AGI technology and cashing in for profits.
Read full article
I Got Access to Gemini 1.5 Pro, and It's Better Than GPT-4 and Gemini 1.0 Ultra
#AI #Google Gemini #Opinion
I Got Access to Gemini 1.5 Pro, and It's Better Than GPT-4 and Gemini 1.0 Ultra
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
We got our hands on the Gemini 1.5 Pro model via Google AI Studio, and after probing the model on a multitude of tests, we can say that Google has finally delivered an immensely powerful AI model. It's easily on par with GPT-4 model by OpenAI and surpasses Google's largest Gemini 1.0 Ultra model. It's excellent at advanced reasoning, can process videos, handles large corpus of data in a single window, and you can do so much more. Read our detailed comparison between Gemini 1.5 Pro, Gemini 1.0 Ultra, and GPT-4.
Read full article
What the Gemini Image Generation Fiasco Tells Us About Google's Approach to AI
#AI #Google #Google Gemini
What the Gemini Image Generation Fiasco Tells Us About Google's Approach to AI
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
After Gemini generated some inaccurate and offensive images, Google has been accused of anti-white bias by critics from many quarters. In response, Google has temporarily turned off image generation of people in Gemini. Moreover, many accuse Google of aggressively tuning the model to represent diversity which seems to have backfired. So what explains this debacle and Google's overall approach to AI? Read on to find out.
Read full article
Windows Copilot Needs to Break Free from the Shackles of a Chatbox
#Microsoft #Windows Copilot
Windows Copilot Needs to Break Free from the Shackles of a Chatbox
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Microsoft introduced Windows Copilot with much pomp and hype, but is it really an intelligent AI assistant to help you with everyday Windows tasks? Turns out, it's just another AI chatbot like Edge Copilot with few system integrations. Microsoft decided to replace Cortana with Windows Copilot, but there is close to zero feature parity and feels like a downgrade. Windows Copilot should embrace vision models to perform system actions locally like composing emails, interacting with various files, setting alarms, tweaking system settings, and more.
Read full article
Meet Groq, a Lightning Fast AI Accelerator that Beats ChatGPT and Gemini
#AI #Groq
Meet Groq, a Lightning Fast AI Accelerator that Beats ChatGPT and Gemini
Author Arjun Sha
View quick summary
Groq is a company formed by ex-Google TPU engineers who have developed an LPU (Language Processing Unit) that can generate outputs at a blistering speed. It can generate over 500 tokens per second while using a 7B model and close to 250 tokens per second while using a 70B model. ChatGPT and Gemini generate responses at a speed of 50 to 60 tokens per second. The Groq LPUs are said to be highly performant with much less latency and minimum energy consumption. With the introduction of LPUs, expect instant interaction with AI models soon.
Read full article
Load More