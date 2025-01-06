CES 2025: Circular Ring 2 Debuts with ECG, 8-Day Battery, and More

Besides other fitness devices in 2024, Smart Rings finally gained some popularity thanks to the Oura Ring and more importantly, the Galaxy Ring, among other best smart rings. However, this may be the first time you’re hearing about Circular Ring, and that’s because the first generation of the device didn’t do well. However, the firm wants that to change with its next generation – Circular Ring 2.

The Circular Ring 2 is now out in CES 2025, and it comes with features that should put it on-par with the Oura Ring and the Galaxy Ring. However, one area where it beats both is with the idea of digital sizing, where your phone’s camera can scan your finger.

Depending on the algorithm’s analysis, Circular will send you the exact fit based on the images. This reduces packaging waste and ensures users get their rings faster.

Image Credit: Circular

Circular also claims that it’s solving two major complaints with the Ring 2 – build quality and health tracking. It’s now made of Titanium. The firm claims the “enhanced sensors” add things like ECG and Atrial Fibrillation detection, which is FDA-certified.

Circular Ring 2 also aims to solve connectivity woes and overall user experience. The battery can now last for 8 days (vs 5 days on the first generation). Besides, there are more colors this time around — Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Black.

As for the price, the Ring 2 will cost $380, which is a steep price increase from its predecessor. That said, the first generation came with a free app and no subscription fee. We expect to see the same in the second generation. Overall, the Circular Ring 2 is shaping out to be a pretty exciting Galaxy and Oura Ring competitor. As for the availability, the device will launch in March 2025.