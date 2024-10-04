Oura Ring 4 Arrives with Better Battery Life & Accuracy; Still Needs a Subscription

When it comes to smart rings, Oura is easily one of the first brands that comes to mind. This week, the brand launched the Oura Ring 4, taking the fight straight to the Samsung Galaxy Ring. From improved tracking and accuracy with a new Smart Sensing technology to a redesigned companion app, a bunch of things have changed with the fourth iteration. Let’s take a look at the details!

Oura Ring 4 Specifications and Features

Image Courtesy: Oura

While the Oura Ring 4 doesn’t look all that different, the quality of materials used has changed, big time. You get to see a fully titanium interior and exterior in comparison to its predecessor using Titanium on the outside and epoxy on the inside.

The most important upgrade to the Oura Ring 4 is its tracking capability. The new Smart Sensing technology automatically adjusts to your lifestyle and analyzes how your body functions, to deliver more accurate data. Tom Hale, Oura’s CEO, says,

“The next-generation Oura Ring 4, reimagined Oura App, and the development of the Smart Sensing platform represent significant steps forward for wearables across accuracy, comfort, personalization, and design.”

The Oura App has received a generous redesign to improve the organization of your fitness data. Your data is now divided between the new Today, Vitals, and My Health tabs. Collecting all this data are recessed interior sensors, which are smaller at just 0.3mm.

This move is to make the smart ring more comfortable to wear for users, in comparison to the last generation of rings that featured raised sensors on the inside. As for the sensors themselves, there are Red and Infrared LEDs to track blood oxygen levels during sleep.

Then come the Green LEDs that shift between measuring heart rate and heart rate variability as well as the respiration rate during sleep. There’s also a skin temperature sensor alongside an accelerometer.

These sensors claim to accurately measure over 30 health and wellness metrics. These include bedtime detection, sleep staging, cardiovascular age, cardio capacity, and more.

Moreover, while the Oura Ring 3 sported Automatic Activity Detection, we see Heart Rate Zones for over 40 activities this time around. Cycle Insights has received a brand-new Fertile Window feature that offers women who are trying to conceive more information. In addition, the Daytime Stress feature is now contextual and lets you take a look at how your activities and movements affect your stress levels throughout the day.

To fuel all that tracking, there’s a slightly improved battery now, which promises to deliver up to 8 days of backup on a single charge. Also, it takes up to 120 minutes to fully charge. The charger has seen a bit of a redesign as well and is squircle now. Oura also claims that it provides more stability with a gripper mat at the bottom.

Oura Ring 4 Pricing

Image Courtesy: Oura

Pricing hasn’t changed, and the Oura Ring 4 starts at $349. However, unlike the Oura Ring 3, you don’t get to see a cheaper Heritage variant, which started at $299. Moreover, Oura Membership is here to stay, and you will still need to pay $5.99 per month or $69.99 a year to actually make use of the smart ring.

There are the Silver, Black, Brushed Silver, Stealth, Gold, and Rose Gold color options to choose from. The Oura Ring 4 also comes in more sizes, letting you choose between a range of 4 to 12. This certainly opens doors for women to choose comfortably smaller sizes.

With the Galaxy Ring priced at $399, the newly launched Oura Ring 4 definitely locks horns with it. What do you think about Oura’s latest smart ring? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!