Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers in the world, and chances are it is the default browser that you use as well. While Google has, over time, added features to Chrome to make it as useful as it is, the company is apparently bringing yet another usability feature to the browser.

The Chrome browser on Android is adding a new ‘Touch to Fill’ experience for web login forms. While the feature is currently rolling out to Chrome Beta, you can enable it on your phone as well. Here’s how to do that.

Navigate to ‘chrome://flags’ in Chrome on your smartphone. Now, search for ‘Touch to Fill’.

Enable the flag on your phone, and restart Google Chrome.

With the feature enabled, Chrome will show a new ‘Touch to Fill’ prompt for filling in saved passwords. Obviously, this will only work on websites for which you have login details saved. Moreover, if you don’t want to use the feature, you can always just swipe down and type in your username and password manually.

As mentioned above, the feature is rolling out to Chrome Beta users. We don’t know when it will make its way to the stable version of Chrome, but we will let you know when that happens. Until then, you do have the Chrome flag to play with.