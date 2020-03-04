Microsoft Edge has gained support for a dedicated Picture in Picture (PiP) button in Global Media controls on its Canary channel. According to a post on Microsoft’s Tech Community, the feature got added in Microsoft Edge Canary version 82.0.442.0.

For the uninitiated, Global Media Controls is a handy feature that lets you quickly play, pause, and skip tracks right from the top right corner of your browser without leaving the current tab. It was added to Chrome without the PiP button last December. PiP pops out the video so that you can continue watching while you’re browsing other pages.

To use the feature, head to “edge://flags” and enable Global Media Controls and Global Media Controls Picture-in-Picture flags. Once you’ve enabled both of the flags as you can see in the image below, restart the browser.

As I mentioned earlier, you will be seeing the Global Media Controls Picture-in-Picture flag only if you’re using the Canary build of Microsoft Edge. The feature is not live on any other release channels at the time of writing this article but once it is made available, follow these steps to enable the feature.

Microsoft Edge is not the only browser getting the PiP button on Global Media Controls. The button has been incorporated into Chrome’s Canary, Dev, and Beta channels as well. The feature is expected to be added in the next Chrome stable release.

If you’re using Google Chrome (Canary, Dev, or Beta), you may follow the same steps mentioned above to enable PiP on Global Media Controls. However, do not forget to replace “edge://flags” with “chrome://flags”.