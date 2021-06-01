Google continues to add more features to its mobile browser for Android to improve user experience and app functionality. Earlier this year, the Mountain View giant added the grid-view and tab grouping feature to Chrome on Android. Now, the company has added a new screenshot tool right inside the sharing menu of Chrome.

Chrome for Android Screenshot Tool

Earlier, while trying to share a web page from Chrome on your Android device, the share sheet menu only included the Copy link, Send to your devices, QR Code, and Print options at the bottom. However, in the latest version of Chrome for Android (build 91.0.4472.77), there is a new Screenshot option that has been made available to users.

Tapping the new screenshot button captures the whole screen including the Omnibox and all the other elements of the current webpage. The tool then offers options to crop the screenshot, add texts, and even scribble or draw on it.

The add-text UI is pretty nifty as it lets you add custom text to the screenshot, resize, reposition or rotate it, and delete it. On the other hand, the draw option offers 18 colors and six brush sizes to choose from. Using these, you can easily annotate screenshots within Chrome to deliver feedback on a story, share a section of it, and more. Further, the tool offers undo and redo options as well.

Following the editing process, you can tap the “Next” button at the top-right corner to get options to Share (the screenshot), Save to device only, or Delete. The former will let you share the screenshot on third-party apps, while the middle option will treat the screenshot as a traditional download and save it via the browser’s built-in Download manager.

The new Screenshot tool is currently available on Chrome for Android v91, which rolled out last week. So, you can update your Chrome browser from the Google Play Store to try out the feature. However, if it is unavailable even after you update the browser, you can use the chrome://flags/#chrome-share-screenshot Chrome flag to enable it.