Popular streaming service Netflix is offering free upgrades to subscribers in India. The company is offering single tier upgrades to subscribers for the first 30 days, allowing them to use a higher plan at the price of the plan they selected.

The offer is available to new subscribers only, and is limited to the Rs. 499 Basic plan and the Rs. 649 Standard plan. Here’s what this means. If you choose Basic when you’re signing up for Netflix, the service will upgrade you to ‘Standard’ for 30 days at the same Rs. 499 price. If you choose ‘Standard’, you will be upgraded to ‘Premium’ for 30 days.

For those who don’t know, Netflix’s Basic plans offers standard definition video on a single screen at a time. However, the Standard plan offers HD video on up to 2 screens at a time. On the other hand, Premium offers 4K streaming on up to 4 screens at a time. Here’s a screenshot comparing all the plans Netflix offers in India:

Once your 30 day trial ends, Netflix will ask you if you want to continue using the higher tier plan by paying the full amount or revert back to the plan you originally chose. It’s pretty obvious that Netflix is hoping users will get hooked onto using the more expensive plan. Still, the company is also trying to make sure users don’t end up paying unnecessarily. Netflix recently announced that it will automatically cancel subscriptions that haven’t been used in a long time.