Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Reportedly Coming to Xbox Game Pass

July seems to be the FPS month for Xbox Game Pass with rumor mills flooding with new reports. It is claimed that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is arriving on Xbox Game Pass. Not only that. We might also see the global launch of the Valorant console on Game Pass two days after MW3 makes its debut on the subscription service.

According to an X post by @eXtas1stv, who writes for eXputer, Riot’s popular FPS, Valorant, is globally launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on July 26. This follows closely behind Modern Warfare 3’s arrival on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC, which is supposedly hitting the service on July 24th.

July Ends with an FPS High for the Xbox Game Pass

Earlier, an Insider Gaming report claimed that Modern Warfare 3 will come to Game Pass this month. The reports escalated right after the big price shifts in the Game Pass. With more sources confirming the date to be the latter half of July, the 24th seems to be the confirmed date.

On the other hand, Riot Games announced Valorant console beta at the Summer Game Fest this year. With that, they also promised a release before the year ends. However, @eXtas1stv claims that the global launch will happen for the Valorant console right after the beta test period ends on July 24th.

This makes a great ending to July 2024 for Game Pass users as well as exciting for the ones who want to get a subscription. As a reminder, Valorant PC is already on the Game Pass and it provides several benefits including boosts to help you level up fast.

As for Call of Duty, we know that Black Ops 6 will officially be a day-one release for Game Pass. The Activision acquisition seems to come full circle as Microsoft ensures its subscription service gets the best of all games.

What do you think are the latest additions to the Game Pass? Does it justify its high prices and the new Xbox Game Pass Tier? Tell us in the comments below.