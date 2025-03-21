Xbox Accidentally Reveals Steam Tab in Mock-Up User Interface

We all know Microsoft’s efforts to portray Xbox as the savior who ends the console wars. In the process of doing so, Microsoft is bringing the console and Windows together. However, in a rather scandalous revelation, Xbox accidentally shared the Steam tab in its app user interface.

Of course, Microsoft did not plan to unveil Steam’s existence on the Xbox app. In the GDC 2025 blog post, Xbox shared an image that gave us the first look at a new Xbox UI across multiple devices. However, the image was quickly taken down. The reason behind it is the Steam tab. Yes, in the image, a rather console-like UI across all Xbox devices, Microsoft showed a Steam label listed.

Image Credit: Microsoft (via The Verge, screenshot by Ishan Adhikary/Beebom)

Once The Verge questioned it, Microsoft immediately removed the image. Sources close to Microsoft share that the new Xbox app UI will show all the games on your PC on every device. So, soon, you will be able to see your Steam games through your Xbox console or perhaps a handheld (that’s not Steamdeck).

Although the UI looks like a mockup, it doesn’t deny Steam being integrated into the device’s new interface. Given the other labels we usually see in the Xbox PC app, there will likely be both Steam and Epic Games tags.

If Microsoft invests in showing gamers their PC games on the Xbox app, Microsoft could become the home of PC gaming, with all the stores available in one place. However, as per The Verge, it is still in the early stages of the Steam integration for Xbox.

While a full Steam game library display on Xbox remains uncertain, this concept image illustrates a potential future. Xbox’s Phil Spencer has also suggested the possibility of integrating other PC storefronts like Epic Games Store and Itch.io onto Xbox consoles.

What do you think of integrating Steam into the Xbox app’s user interface? Please tell us in the comments below.