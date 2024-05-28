Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Trailer Confirms Global Reveal and Xbox Game Pass Availability

Activision is ready for its yearly reveal of a new Call of Duty game. The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 title was already announced earlier this month. Pushing the narrative of “The Truth Lies,” Activision has now revealed the live-action trailer along with its Xbox Game Pass arrival on day one.

The one minute trailer doesn’t really show us much information about what the story will be. However, we see some prominent individuals talking about hiding war secrets. Among these individuals, we specifically see Dick Cheney, Margret Thatcher, Bill Clinton, and Saddam Hussein. If we look at the real-life history of these people, it could mean the story is based on the Gulf War.

Early reports claimed the Call of Duty game coming in 2025 will be based on the Gulf War. Some rumors also suggest the game will include plenty of real-life incidents from the Middle Eastern wars and even the Twin Tower attack.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Coming to Xbox Game Pass Day One

Along with the live-action reveal, we finally have official news on Call of Duty Black Ops 6 being on Game Pass. In the latest Xbox wire news, Activision has officially stated that the game will be on the game pass on day one. However, we still have no release date for the game. more intel unredacted



Play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Day One with Xbox Game Pass: https://t.co/3X2JKsgasV pic.twitter.com/8kAtbd1eTJ— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 28, 2024

In the title reveal of Black Ops 6, we already saw the game will be revealed further in the Call of Duty Direct right after the Xbox Showcase event. The reveal will happen on June 9, 2024, at 10 AM PT.

After all the cryptic teasers, this reveal shares more speculation among all the Call of Duty fans regarding the Black Ops 6 game. Are you also excited about the full reveal next month? Tell us what you think about it in the comments below.