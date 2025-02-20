Microsoft’s Muse AI Model Will Generate Gameplay Visuals and Actions

In a world where AI is practically everywhere, you would expect almost every industry to capitalize on it. The gaming industry seems to be following suit, but recent developments have made it take a huge turn. To that effect, Microsoft has announced Muse, an AI model made in partnership with Ninja Theory that can change how developers make video games.

MS Muse AI, made public through the science journal Nature, is the first World and Human Action Model (WHAM). This is a generative AI model of a game that can create both game visuals and controller actions. Muse AI can understand a game’s 3D world and react to player actions to create visuals and effects.

Microsoft’s gaming AI model’s data comes from collaborating with the Ninja Theory studio. The model used data from the studio’s 4v4 shooter, Bleeding Edge. Using gameplay performed by human players, Muse was able to learn from over seven years’ worth of data. This lets the AI generate visuals capable of up to 300×180 pixels for now. While not close to FHD, it’s still very impressive.

The Muse model hands players the power to generate gameplay and load visual elements through prompting. While the training above lets the Muse AI create artificial agents and visuals, Microsoft has clarified that the model isn’t meant to replace the human development process. Instead, it is meant to enhance creativity and unlock new possibilities.

As video game production costs continue to rise, a move like this by Microsoft is sure to make development easier. That said, what do you think about the Muse AI? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.